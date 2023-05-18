Zaphyr Technologies Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Partner Program to Enhance Email Security for Clients

EasyDMARC's MSP Partner Program

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Zaphyr Technologies, a leading managed service provider based in New Jersey.

This partnership will help Zaphyr’s clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Zaphyr Technologies has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"In an ever-evolving threat landscape, our unwavering commitment is to stay at the forefront of technology, understanding its profound impact on our clients' businesses, their valuable assets, their people, and their finances. By forging strategic partnerships with industry-leading technologies and vendors, we empower our clients with the highest level of protection, ensuring their peace of mind is safeguarded and well-deserved.", said Shawn Butt, IT Solutions Architect at Zaphyr.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zaphyr Technologies to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Zaphyr Technologies

For nearly two decades, Zaphyr Technologies has proudly served as a reliable partner, offering top-notch IT support to small businesses in New Jersey and New York. The company dedicates itself to being their trusted allies and advisors in the world of technology, ensuring their businesses are protected and poised for success.

As technology keeps evolving, Zaphyr’s primary focus remains on safeguarding and empowering these business owners who truly drive the economy.

https://www.zaphyr.net/

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com