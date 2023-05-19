The growth of Yandex Advertising Network: number of partners increases and new stores are being supported
The number of Yandex Advertising Network partners crossed 10,000SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, more than 10,000 apps from over 60 countries around the world use Yandex Advertising Network for their project monetization. On average, the number of partners increases twice per year.
Yandex Advertising Network fits the structure of various types of applications and is compatible with other services. The platform supports apps from 8 major stores: Google Play, AppStore, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi GetApps, Samsung Galaxy Store, Amazon Appstore, NashStore and RuStore. Yandex plans to continue to expand the support of new app-distributing platforms and increase the audience of its users. This will open up opportunities for developers not represented in the most popular stores to monetize their apps.
Yandex Advertising Network is the top-grossing network according to the 2021-2022 performance index by Appodeal.
All the most popular and efficient ad formats are available to work with in Yandex Advertising Network: banners, native and interstitial ads, and rewarded videos. Moderation ensures ads are of high quality and comply with local laws. Yandex Advertising Network managers are at hand to help users solve tricky tasks.
Valentina Petrova, Head of In-App Partnerships in Asia: “The amount of our advertising network partners is constantly growing, which indicates app owners' trust and satisfaction with monetization efficiency and revenue growth. We are constantly improving the performance of the service, introducing new technologies and tools into the advertising platform, as well as expanding opportunities for multiplying the income”.
About the company
Yandex is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into mobility, e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers around the world.
Yandex Advertising Network is one of the largest and most profitable networks for monetizing apps in Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Advertisers from more than 30 industries, including banks, telecom, FMCG, etc. are using the platform to enhance business processes and optimize their work with over 50,000 partners around the world.
Jayati Agarwal
Kue Communications Pte Ltd
+65 8749 6095
email us here