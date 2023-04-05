Yandex Launches Mobile App Monetization Through The Yandex Advertising Network

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yandex Advertising Network is now available to local developers and mobile app publishers. It includes a large number of integrated tools that enable mobile app publishers to increase advertising revenue.
Yandex Advertising Network is the leading advertising platform for monetizing applications in Europe. The platform unites advertisers from over 30 industries (including banks, telecom, FMCG and more) and more than 50,000 partners.
The platform supposes all popular formats to apps: banners, native and interstitial ads, and rewarded videos. Moderation ensures ads are of high quality and comply with local laws. Yandex Advertising Network managers are at hand to help users solve tricky tasks.
Yandex also offers app owners “еasy monetization”. It is a simple solution that allows developers to monetize mobile apps through more than 12 advertising networks. Developers do not need to set up code and register with each network, Yandex experts do it for them.
App monetization from Yandeх is based on the AI-technologies used in mobile mediation — In-App Bidding and Smart Waterfall. In-App Bidding allows app owners to receive bids from ad networks that support this technology in real time. This saves set-up time and helps increase revenue. Mobile Mediation uses Smart Waterfall technology based on a predictive model for advertising networks that don’t support bidding.
Valentina Petrova, Head of In-App Partnerships in Asia: “We already work with over 8,000 apps worldwide and help them with monetization. Our tools help app owners quickly run ad impressions from different advertising systems without complicated settings. And we plan to develop the platform and create new technology tools for local app owners and developers”.
About Yandex
Yandex is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into mobility, e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers around the world.
Yandex Advertising Network is one of the largest and most profitable networks for monetizing apps in Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.
