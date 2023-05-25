SaaSify Introduces Salesforce App for Automating Private Offer Lifecycle for Cloud Marketplaces
SaaSify's new Salesforce Application revolutionizes ISVs' approach to private offer management, enabling faster deal closures via Cloud Marketplaces
SaaSify’s Salesforce App automates private offer lifecycle to accelerate the offers' time to market, resulting in productive seller experience and faster cloud marketplace sales.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaSify by Spektra Systems, a trusted platform assisting Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to efficiently list, optimize, and transact on cloud marketplaces, announces the launch of their latest innovation: the SaaSify Salesforce Application. SaaSify Salesforce App empowers ISVs to seamlessly turn Salesforce opportunities, quotes, and/or orders into private offers for AWS, Azure, and GCP marketplaces, managing the entire lifecycle within a familiar interface.
Recognizing the growing preference of cloud customers, especially large enterprises, for personalized private offers with customized pricing and terms of engagement, ISVs have a unique opportunity to cultivate lasting relationships with such enterprise clients. However, managing these private offers traditionally required the use of separate portals, adding complexity and creating a steep learning curve for sellers. SaaSify has addressed these concerns through its Salesforce App, designed to consolidate all aspects of private offer management within Salesforce's familiar interface. This solution drastically simplifies the process, allowing ISVs to convert Salesforce opportunities into private offers for leading cloud marketplaces in a few clicks.
SaaSify's Salesforce Application is built to make life easier for sellers, providing a one-stop solution for automating private offer creation for both direct customers and channel partners. This means closing multi-million dollar deals with enterprise customers is now streamlined and efficient, all from within the Salesforce ecosystem they already know. Furthermore, with real-time status updates, sellers can stay informed and proactive throughout the offer lifecycle, optimizing customer engagement and enhancing their ability to secure successful deals.
By automating the journey of selling directly through Salesforce to accelerate cloud revenue goals with zero engineering and context switching, ISVs can:
● Seamlessly convert opportunities into private offers for AWS, Azure and GCP marketplaces
● Automate private offers for both direct customers and channel partners to scale marketplace sales with reduced overheads
● Get real time visibility on status of each opportunity and manage the entire lifecycle of CMP sales within Salesforce.
To know more about the SaaSify Salesforce App to automate private offer creation, click here!
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗦𝗶𝗳𝘆
SaaSify (https://saasify.ai/) is a SaaS enablement platform for ISVs to list, transact and grow SaaS sales through cloud marketplaces. 100+ ISVs leverage its zero-engineering platform and industry experts to boost SaaS marketplace sales and revenue.
