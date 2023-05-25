SaaSify Introduces Salesforce App for Automating Private Offer Lifecycle for Cloud Marketplaces

SaaSify's new Salesforce Application revolutionizes ISVs' approach to private offer management, enabling faster deal closures via Cloud Marketplaces

SaaSify’s Salesforce App automates private offer lifecycle to accelerate the offers' time to market, resulting in productive seller experience and faster cloud marketplace sales.”
— Manesh Raveendran, CEO, Spektra Systems
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaSify by Spektra Systems, a trusted platform assisting Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to efficiently list, optimize, and transact on cloud marketplaces, announces the launch of their latest innovation: the SaaSify Salesforce Application. SaaSify Salesforce App empowers ISVs to seamlessly turn Salesforce opportunities, quotes, and/or orders into private offers for AWS, Azure, and GCP marketplaces, managing the entire lifecycle within a familiar interface.

Recognizing the growing preference of cloud customers, especially large enterprises, for personalized private offers with customized pricing and terms of engagement, ISVs have a unique opportunity to cultivate lasting relationships with such enterprise clients. However, managing these private offers traditionally required the use of separate portals, adding complexity and creating a steep learning curve for sellers. SaaSify has addressed these concerns through its Salesforce App, designed to consolidate all aspects of private offer management within Salesforce's familiar interface. This solution drastically simplifies the process, allowing ISVs to convert Salesforce opportunities into private offers for leading cloud marketplaces in a few clicks.

SaaSify's Salesforce Application is built to make life easier for sellers, providing a one-stop solution for automating private offer creation for both direct customers and channel partners. This means closing multi-million dollar deals with enterprise customers is now streamlined and efficient, all from within the Salesforce ecosystem they already know. Furthermore, with real-time status updates, sellers can stay informed and proactive throughout the offer lifecycle, optimizing customer engagement and enhancing their ability to secure successful deals.

By automating the journey of selling directly through Salesforce to accelerate cloud revenue goals with zero engineering and context switching, ISVs can:

● Seamlessly convert opportunities into private offers for AWS, Azure and GCP marketplaces
● Automate private offers for both direct customers and channel partners to scale marketplace sales with reduced overheads
● Get real time visibility on status of each opportunity and manage the entire lifecycle of CMP sales within Salesforce.

To know more about the SaaSify Salesforce App to automate private offer creation, click here!

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗦𝗶𝗳𝘆

SaaSify (https://saasify.ai/) is a SaaS enablement platform for ISVs to list, transact and grow SaaS sales through cloud marketplaces. 100+ ISVs leverage its zero-engineering platform and industry experts to boost SaaS marketplace sales and revenue.

Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SaaSify Introduces Salesforce App for Automating Private Offer Lifecycle for Cloud Marketplaces

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513
Company/Organization
Spektra Systems
8201 164TH AVE NE, Suite 200
Redmond, Washington, 98052
United States
+1 415-527-5513
Visit Newsroom
About

Spektra Systems is an innovation leader in cloud computing products and services. Our mission is to enable people and businesses to achieve more with the help of effective technological solutions. Our four revolutionizing products are designed to help Cloud partners run and grow their businesses efficiently.

Spektra Systems

More From This Author
SaaSify Introduces Salesforce App for Automating Private Offer Lifecycle for Cloud Marketplaces
SaaSify launches support for multi-year SaaS Billing
SaaSify launches Watch Outs for streamlining SaaS Subscriptions in Cloud Marketplaces
View All Stories From This Author