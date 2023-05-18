Apple's Top Engineering Executive and Polio Survivor with Exoskeleton Leg Overcomes All Obstacles
In light of Global Accessibility Awareness Day and AAPI Month, Libo Cao Meyers shares her extraordinary story of defying all odds and achieving success.
‘I fight the fight I believe in, and I keep limping forward on the road I chose to be on, no matter how many bruises and scars I am left with. When I am told 'no', I make my own yes.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple’s Top Engineering Executive, Libo Cao Meyers, is not only a first-generation Chinese immigrant and polio survivor with an exoskeleton leg, but also a trailblazing woman who has defied all physical limitations, gender and cultural barriers to achieve greatness.
— Libo Cao Meyers
Born in Northern China, Libo was diagnosed with polio as an infant, resulting in the inability to fully walk in one of her legs. She now limps forward with the help of an exoskeleton leg. Despite countless obstacles in her way, she has forged an extraordinary path. At just 24, she immigrated to the United States in 2000 and completed both her M.S. and Ph.D. in two different engineering fields within just 4 years, followed by a business program at Stanford Business School. When told that her polio-stricken leg would prevent her participating in sports, Libo again defied all expectations and completed a grueling 100-mile bike ride, battling against 50 mph winds for 11.5 hours.
Libo will be speaking about her incredible journey as a keynote speaker at one of Silicon Valley's most prestigious conferences: ‘Women of Silicon Valley 2023’ on May 25th, 2023.
Libo Cao Meyers is also delving into her inspiring personal journey through the release of her remarkable memoir, “Limp Forward: A Memoir of Disability, Perseverance, and Success." She shares her personal journey about overcoming continuous discrimination as a woman in tech, a first-generation immigrant, and a member of the disability community. In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month and its theme, "Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity," Libo strives to remind emerging AAPI leaders facing their own challenges of their inherent value and the possibilities of fulfilling their full potential, no matter the limitations they may face.
She joined Hope Services, the first nonprofit organization that she felt deeply connected to, as a Board Member in 2020 where she lends her valuable insight in technology and innovation to support their mission of helping people with disabilities, increasing accessibility to low-income families, and promoting early childhood engagement. Through Hope, she believes that a true difference can be made in the world.
Libo has pledged a 5X match donation to Hope Services for each eBook sold at $2.99 during the promotion period, 5/23 - 7/3, for up to 2000 copies. After this promotion period, she has pledged to donate 100% of the profit back to Hope Services for every book sold by the organization for up to an additional 2,000 copies by the end of 2023. Those interested in supporting can sign up to be notified of the book's release at https://hopeservices.org/limp-forward
The presale date for "Limp Forward" begins on May 23rd. Libo is an inspiring role model for the generations to come, and in her memoir, she poignantly declares, ‘’I fight the fight I believe in, and I keep limping forward on the road I chose to be on, no matter how many bruises and scars I am left with. When I am told 'no', I make my own yes."
Book Presale: May 23, 2023
5X Match Donation Promotion Period: May 23 - July 3, 2023
https://hopeservices.org/limp-forward
https://limpforward.org
About Hope Services:
Hope Services is Silicon Valley’s leading provider of services to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. “Developmental disability” means a severe and chronic disability attributable to a mental or physical impairment that begins before adulthood, such as intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, and Down syndrome. In addition, Hope serves those who have mental health conditions. Hope serves approximately 3,700 people and their families in nine Bay Area Counties and provides a broad spectrum of services. Hope also operates a number of businesses to raise funds and provide employment for people with developmental disabilities, including a recycling/reuse business for clothing and household goods, auto donations, HopeTHRIFT stores, and staffing solutions for businesses. Read more about Hope at https://www.hopeservices.org/ and sign up to be notified and support the eBook release at https://hopeservices.org/limp-forward.
About Libo Cao Meyers:
Libo Cao Meyers is an engineering executive at Apple, a board member, and a veteran of Silicon Valley’s innovative culture. She grew up in Northern China and was diagnosed with polio as an infant. Immigrating alone to the United States in 2000, she completed her M.S. and Ph.D. simultaneously in two different engineering fields from Ohio University by 2004. From there, she became an athlete by completing a 100-mile bike ride with the strength of one leg. Libo loves to solve challenges and bring impact to this world. She cherishes her personal identity that stems from the deeply-rooted Cao family legacy dating back 3000 years. Libo lives in California with her husband and their two sons. More info at https://libomeyers.com and https://limpforward.org.
