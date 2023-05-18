Aurum launches $250M private equity global fund
Aurum EP invest $50M in Hyderabad, Telangana towards Next Gen data centers and Aurum Venture Partners commit to invest $5M in deep tech startups in Telangana.PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurum Equity Partners, a leading investor in fast-growing digital infrastructure real estate data center assets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its $250M global private equity fund plan to close Q1 2024. Aurum has allocated $50M to Hyderabad, Telangana for the development of cutting-edge data centers, while Aurum Venture Partners has committed $5M to support deep tech startups in Telangana. In Q1, 2023, Aurum Venture Partners closed a $50M fund.
Venkat Bussa, Founder and CEO of Aurum, explains, "As technologies such as AI, IoT, Machine Learning, Big Data, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing going mainstream, data center developers are reimagining their offerings with a focus on edge computing. This enables efficient and secure data processing closer to end users. Aurum Equity Partners is uniquely positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and generate value for our investors, shareholders, and partners.
Aurum Equity Partners stands out as an investment firm with extensive expertise in cloud, telecommunications, security, ESG, and data center industries. The team comprises seasoned investment professionals with deep knowledge in real estate, venture capital, growth equity, and leveraged buyouts within the cloud and data center infrastructure sector. The global fund will expand its investments in the United States, MENA, and India.
Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India, SFO, states, “India is the Most Favoured destination for investments into digital infrastructure due to its scale and the potential of ‘India Stack’ combined with prospects for ‘Green Data Centres’ in India. I congratulate Aurum Equity Partners on their initiative.”
To celebrate their private equity partnership with the Government of Telangana, Aurum will host an exclusive event on May 22, 2023, at the Gadar Memorial Hall in San Francisco, USA, from 3-5 PM PST. The event aims to showcase why Telangana is the premier investment destination in India. Distinguished guests, including Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India, SFO, Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary of Information Technology for the Government of Telangana, and Srinivas Rao Mahankal, CEO of T-Hub, will be in attendance.
For more information on the Aurum Group visit www.aurum.pe.
About Aurum Group
Aurum Equity Partners specialize in investing in infrastructure assets that provide essential services to communities and businesses with the goal of building a diversified fund that delivers long-term value for investors, while also contributing to the growth and development of the economy.
Aurum specializes in next-generation data centers, which are the backbone of the digital economy and enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world.
www.aurum.pe
Venkat Bussa
Aurum Equity Partners
+1 408-476-4892
v@aurum.pe