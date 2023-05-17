Berlin Barracks / Found Property
CASE#: 23A3002848
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2023 at 3:52 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar Bush Ski Resort / Warren
FOUND PROPERTY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/23 The Vermont State Police was notified that a pistol was located on a ski trail at the Sugar Bush Ski Resort. The pistol has not been reported lost or stolen and is being held at the Berlin Barracks. If you have any information on the incident above or the owner of this pistol, please call the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks 802-229-9191, and ask to speak with Trooper Goodwin or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.