Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,298 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3002848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                              

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2023 at 3:52 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar Bush Ski Resort / Warren

FOUND PROPERTY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/23 The Vermont State Police was notified that a pistol was located on a ski trail at the Sugar Bush Ski Resort.  The pistol has not been reported lost or stolen and is being held at the Berlin Barracks.  If you have any information on the incident above or the owner of this pistol, please call the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks 802-229-9191, and ask to speak with Trooper Goodwin or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Found Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more