Berlin Barracks / Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2023 at 3:52 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar Bush Ski Resort / Warren

FOUND PROPERTY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/23 The Vermont State Police was notified that a pistol was located on a ski trail at the Sugar Bush Ski Resort. The pistol has not been reported lost or stolen and is being held at the Berlin Barracks. If you have any information on the incident above or the owner of this pistol, please call the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks 802-229-9191, and ask to speak with Trooper Goodwin or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.