Governor DeSantis Signs 21 Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
SB 144 – Lactation Spaces
CS/SB 196 – Guidance Services on Academic and Career Planning
CS/SB 254 – Treatments for Sex Reassignment
CS/SB 290 – Public School Student Progression for Students with Disabilities
CS/SB 598 – Higher Educational Facilities Financing
CS/SB 1272 – Educational Grants
SB 1438 – Protection of Children
CS/SB 7026 – Higher Education Finances
CS/CS/HB 19 – Individual Education Plans
CS/CS/HB 225 – Interscholastic Activities
HB 265 – High School Equivalency Diplomas
CS/CS/HB 301 – Emergency Response Mapping Data
CS/HB 389 – Menstrual Hygiene Products in Public Schools
HB 411 – Residency of Local Elected Officials
CS/CS/HB 443 – Education
CS/HB 551 – Required African-American Instruction
CS/CS/HB 633 – K-12 Education
CS/CS/HB 1069 – Education
CS/HB 1521 – Facility Requirements based on Sex
HB 7031 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/CS/HB 7039 – Student Outcomes
To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
###