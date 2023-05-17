Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Signs 21 Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

SB 144 – Lactation Spaces

CS/SB 196 – Guidance Services on Academic and Career Planning

CS/SB 254 – Treatments for Sex Reassignment

CS/SB 290 – Public School Student Progression for Students with Disabilities

CS/SB 598 – Higher Educational Facilities Financing

CS/SB 1272 – Educational Grants

SB 1438 – Protection of Children

CS/SB 7026 – Higher Education Finances

CS/CS/HB 19 – Individual Education Plans

CS/CS/HB 225 – Interscholastic Activities

HB 265 – High School Equivalency Diplomas

CS/CS/HB 301 – Emergency Response Mapping Data

CS/HB 389 – Menstrual Hygiene Products in Public Schools

HB 411 – Residency of Local Elected Officials

CS/CS/HB 443 – Education

CS/HB 551 – Required African-American Instruction

CS/CS/HB 633 – K-12 Education

CS/CS/HB 1069 – Education

CS/HB 1521 – Facility Requirements based on Sex

HB 7031 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/CS/HB 7039 – Student Outcomes

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

###

