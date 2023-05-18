Magnetic Resonance Imaging AAS Degree Program Launches at HDMC
High Desert Medical College (HDMC) will offer a new Associate of Applied Science, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) program beginning June 2023.TEMECULA, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High Desert Medical College (HDMC) has announced a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Associate of Applied Science program, beginning June 2023 at all three HDMC locations: Lancaster, Bakersfield, and Temecula, California. The new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) degree program will add to HDMC’s profile of programs that cater to students motivated to enter the healthcare field.
Dr. Ragheb Milad, Chief Academic Officer at HIgh Desert Medical College announced the new program, saying, “High Desert Medical College is proud to offer our communities the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) program and extend our catalog of career training. This exciting expansion provides our students and future students with even more exceptional opportunities to start on their path to purpose in their chosen healthcare field.”
HDMC’s new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) degree program is designed to prepare graduates for employment as MRI technologists. MRI technologists play an important role on a healthcare team, specializing in using the magnetic resonance imaging scanners that help physicians diagnose medical problems. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be increasing growth in this field, with overall employment of MRI technologists projected to grow 6% from 2021 to 2031.
HDMC’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) program prepares students to enter the field through a combination of classroom theory, lab procedures, an externship, and online learning for general education requirements. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) degree program is offered in a hybrid-online format. Core principles and subjects are taught in a hybrid format, with theory conducted online and labs held on campus for hands-on skills building under the supervision of professional instructional staff. HDMC students also benefit from the inclusion of Corsmed technology. The Corsmed MRI Simulator can simulate everything that happens within the MRI scanner, offering state-of-the-art educational modules that complement students’ training by providing remote hands-on ultrasound training, real-patient scanning cases and pathologies, didactic instruction, and assessment. The MRI AAS program also includes 960 clinical externship hours, enabling students to build real-world experience.
Courses in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) degree program include Medical Terminology, MRI Physics, Medical Law & Ethics, MRI Musculoskeletal, and General Education courses.
The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) degree program is achievable in 115 weeks. Graduates of the program will receive their Associate of Applied Science, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI AAS) degree.
High Desert Medical College is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). ACCET is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency. HDMC is also licensed by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE), demonstrating HDMC is in compliance with the state standards as set forth in the California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009, Ed. Code §94897. Accreditation and approval is recognition that HDMC maintains a level of educational standards.
High Desert Medical College offers hybrid, hands-on, and online classes to train students for healthcare careers in a short amount of time. Real world training from industry professional faculty prepares students for success in their chosen healthcare careers upon graduation. To learn more about the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging Associate of Applied Science (MRI AAS) degree program and High Desert Medical College, visit the website at https://www.hdmc.edu/.
