Read more about GBI Arrests Effingham County Commissioner in Child Molestation Investigation

Effingham County, Springfield, GA (May 17, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Effingham County Commissioner Reginald “Reggie” Loper, age 84, of Springfield, Georgia, with child molestation and sexual battery. On January 9, 2023, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse, which led to Loper’s arrest. 

Loper is currently booked at the Effingham County Jail.  

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 754-3449 or the GBI Region 5 Office at (912) 871-1211.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

