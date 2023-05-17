Juvenile the Rapper to Electrify the Juvie Juice Mainstage, Sponsored by Urban South Brewery, at Bayou Boogaloo in NOLA
MEDIA ALERT
May 17, 2023
Juvenile the Rapper to Electrify the Juvie Juice Mainstage, Sponsored by Urban South Brewery, at Bayou Boogaloo in New Orleans
New Orleans, Louisiana – Get ready to groove to the beats of legendary rapper Juvenile as he takes center stage at the highly anticipated Bayou Boogaloo music festival this Saturday, May 20, in New Orleans. Presented by Urban South Brewery, the Juvie Juice Mainstage is set to come alive with an unforgettable performance by the hip-hop icon. Fans and music enthusiasts are invited to witness this momentous event, as Juvenile delivers a high-energy performance, showcasing his chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
Location: Bayou Boogaloo, Mid-City
Urban South Brewery, renowned for its innovative craft brews, joined forces with Juvenile to launch Juvie Juice, a hard version of a half lemonade, half iced tea that combines the refreshing flavors of tea with a kick of excitement, earlier this year. This collaboration merges the worlds of music and brewing, capturing the essence of Juvenile's distinctive style and Urban South Brewery's commitment to pushing boundaries. To quench your thirst throughout the weekend, Juvie Juice will be available for purchase as attendees enjoy the best of New Orleans’ music, arts, and culture.
Don't miss the opportunity to witness Juvenile's electrifying performance on the Juvie Juice Mainstage at Bayou Boogaloo, sponsored by Urban South Brewery. Join us as we celebrate the fusion of music and craft brewing in the heart of New Orleans.
For more information about Bayou Boogaloo and to purchase tickets, please visit thebayouboogaloo.com.
