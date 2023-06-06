Celebrity Relationship Expert Dr. Dana McNeil is Empowering Women to Find Their Voice & Build Dream Relationships
A national Self-Nurture Survey showed that 80% of women recognize the value of self-nurture, yet few actually take care of themselves.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dana McNeil, a renowned relationship expert and licensed marriage and family therapist, is helping women find their voice and build better, stronger, healthier relationships through her innovative coaching and therapy programs.
With over a decade of experience working with individuals and couples in all kinds of relationships including polyamorous and LGBTQ, Dr. McNeil understands that women often face unique challenges in their relationships with their partners. She believes that everyone deserves to have a voice and be heard, and she works to provide the support and guidance needed to make that a reality.
"Women often put the needs of others before their own, and can struggle to prioritize their own happiness and well-being in their relationships," said Dr. McNeil. A national Self-Nurture Survey showed that 80% of women recognize the value of self-nurture, yet few actually take care of themselves (ipsos, 2000). "My mission is to empower women to communicate their needs and desires with clarity and confidence so they can build the relationships they truly desire and deserve," said Dr. McNeil.
One of only one-thousand certified practitioners worldwide, Dr. McNeil uses an evidence-based practice called The Gottman Method to help people deepen their emotional connections, improve communication, and develop the skills needed to navigate life's challenges with confidence. A study done in 2018 revealed that Gottman’s couple therapy approach had positive effects on improving marital adjustment and couples' intimacy (Iran J. Psychiatry, 2018).
Her dynamic voice, genuine understanding of what drives a couple to behave as they do, ability to help craft healthy relationships, and skills at bringing couples back from the edge of divorce are part of what make her a fresh voice in the therapy world.
Her new book “D-Spot Conversations: Navigating Today’s Complicated Relationships” was released earlier this month and is a curated collection of interviews with today’s most progressive therapists and leading relationship experts.
In her book, Dr. Dana and this select group of skilled professionals share insights that can impact everyone’s relationships, including unspoken issues that many couples are not even aware of. It takes readers on a deep dive into topics like relationships where one partner has mental health issues, what to do when partners have differing sex drives, how to manage cultural considerations that impact modern partnerships, and more.
Dr. Dana McNeil PsyD, LMFT, CGT is a therapist, speaker, and author. She is the founder of a group practice called The Relationship Place located in San Diego, California. Dr. Dana’s practice specializes in relationship therapy and utilizes an evidence-based type of relationship therapy known as the Gottman Method. Dr. Dana has been featured in publications such as Martha Stewart Living, AARP, Business Insider, Authority Magazine, Oprah Living, the Washington Post and is the resident relationship expert for the Cox Communications show “I Do”. She is also the host of a podcast called The D Spot which can be found on all platforms. Dr. Dana is often a featured speaker at the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT) Annual Conferences as well as other conferences. Dr. Dana’s practice works with all types of relationship issues from pre-marital counseling, dealing with the aftermath of extra marital affairs, partners working through addiction recovery, military deployed families, parents of special needs children, LGBTQIA+, and polyamorous/Ethical Non-Monogamy clients.
