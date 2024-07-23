Liquid Advertising Promotes Keith Bishop to Senior Vice President of Global Strategy
Promotion Highlights Career Growth and Vision for the Future of Strategy at Liquid AdvertisingLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Advertising announces the promotion of Keith Bishop to Senior Vice President of Global Strategy. Having been an integral part of the global Liquid Advertising team for eight years, Keith has consistently demonstrated exceptional strategic insight and leadership.
Bishop’s journey with Liquid Advertising began as Group Director, quickly rising to VP of Global Strategy, and now to his new role as Senior VP of Global Strategy. His career growth is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and passion for both the advertising industry and the gaming community. Keith’s promotion comes at a time when Liquid Advertising is experiencing significant growth and innovation within the industry while working with top-tier gaming studios.
“Keith has been a key player in our success over the past eight years,” said Will Akerlof, President and CEO of Liquid Advertising. “His ability to blend teams in a hybrid manner, where those working on strategy also handle activation, has been invaluable. Keith’s vision of an ‘audience-first’ approach aligns perfectly with our diverse client needs, and I am excited to see him guide our global strategy to new heights.”
Keith’s passion for gaming and strategic thinking has benefited both Liquid and the global gaming brands on the client roster. Bishop’s approach to connecting with audiences over shared motivations and frustrations, rather than generic personalization, ensures that integrated campaigns and event activations are authentic and effective.
Moving forward, Keith aims to help brands outside the direct gaming industry, such as food, beverage, and CPG, to seamlessly enter the gaming space with genuine and impactful strategies. His prior experience with industry giants like General Motors, Hormel Foods, Fruit of the Loom, Sharpie, and Bank of America has given him a deep understanding of their core business challenges and areas of opportunity. This experience equips Bishop to provide mainstream brands with a more strategic and meaningful voice in the gaming world.
“Since joining Liquid, I’ve had the opportunity to work with leadership to introduce and improve strategic planning and staffing models that are designed to best serve our clients and their fans, free from the bureaucracy constraints found in larger holding company agencies,” said Keith Bishop.
Globally, Liquid Advertising emphasizes the importance of strategic planning, media expertise, and creative acumen, all within a positive company culture. This environment fosters team development and the building of lasting relationships, making it ideal for personal and professional growth.
Liquid Advertising, Inc. is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles, with 100+ employees globally in six countries across the US, Europe and Latin America. Their 2022 billings exceeded $200MM USD. Liquid specializes in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating marketing that speaks to their passions. For more information, www.liquidadvertising.com
