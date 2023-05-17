Hone your nature journaling skills at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on May 23

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Setting aside life’s stresses for a while in order to make notes and sketches on the natural events occurring around you could increase your nature knowledge and your appreciation for the outdoor world.

People can learn more about the educational and therapeutic benefits of nature journaling at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Nature Art: Nature Journaling.” This free program will be from 6:30-8 p.m. May 23 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program is recommended for ages 12 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191676

Your nature journal page may describe a dragonfly’s wings or might depict the color pattern of an ornate box turtle’s shell. Nature journaling is about taking your observational skills of the plants and animals around you to a deeper level. As the degree of observation increases, so does the level of appreciation. MDC Naturalist Kensi Tillman will discuss the materials needed to begin nature journaling and will provide tips on the types of locations that lead to great journaling experiences.

Though this program is free, registration is required. MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3423.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.