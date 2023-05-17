Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 3

Town
Date
Time
Event
Location
Special Details
Casper June 3
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Yesness Pond Kids' Fishing Day
Harry Yessness Pond
North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles.
Cheyenne / Laramie June 3
9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day
Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch.
50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.
Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle.
Registration is mandatory and has closed. Sign up for the
Inspire-A-Kid newsletter to be notified for next year’s event.
Cody June 3
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration between 8-9 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Beck Lake Park
Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Jackson June 3
10:30 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson
Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton County Conservation District.
Kemmerer June 3
8 a.m.
Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby
Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass
Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer.
Lunch provided to participating families.
Lander June 3
9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Luckey Pond in Lander
Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis.
Moorcroft June 3
9-11 a.m.
Free fishing day
Keyhole Reservoir - Pat’s Point
Hosted by State Parks. Game and Fish employees will assist.
A limited number of rods and reels will be supplied for borrowing, and you are welcome to bring your own.
Pinedale June 3
10 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale
Free gift bag of fishing supplies.
Riverton June 3
8 a.m. to 1 pm.
Kids Fishing Day
Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton
Lunch provided by Kiwanis.
Dubois June 10
9 a.m -1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Pete's Pond
Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided.
Evanston June 10
8:00 a.m.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. Evanston Kids Fishing Day
UP Ice Ponds
Sponsored by Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lunch provided to participating families.
Basin June 17
8:30 a.m.-noon
Kids Fishing Day
Water plant ponds
Sponsored by the Town of of Basin and local Chamber of Commerce.
Rock Springs June 17
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day
Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rock Springs Golf Course
Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.
Lunch provided to participating families.
Lovell June 24
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day
Porcupine Ranger Station Pond
