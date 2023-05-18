Orange Label Named Marketing Agency of Record for South Bay International's Line of Quality Sleep Brands
Top Wellness Brand Retains Orange Label for it's Strategic Marketing Expertise
Our team is looking forward to leveraging our expertise in the wellness and lifestyle marketing space to ensure South Bay International continues to grow and thrive.”COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Label, a leading Orange County marketing agency, is proud to announce it has been named Agency of Record for South Bay International, a top wellness brand in the sleep space.
As Agency of Record for South Bay International, Orange Label will be responsible for supporting marketing and advertising efforts, including strategy, creative development, corporate communications, experiential displays, digital marketing and website activities.
South Bay International is a company dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality sleep products, from mattresses and sleep systems to pillows and bedding, that promote healthy sleep and enhance overall wellness. With Orange Label as its Agency of Record, South Bay International is well-positioned to reach a wider audience and continue to lead the sleep space market.
"We are thrilled to be working with South Bay International and to have the opportunity to help them achieve their business goals through powerful marketing," said Rochelle Reiter, President and Co-owner of Orange Label. "Our team is looking forward to leveraging our expertise in the wellness and lifestyle marketing space to ensure South Bay International continues to grow and thrive."
ABOUT ORANGE LABEL
Orange Label is an award-winning response marketing agency that delivers wow creative, a stellar experience and better results through data-driven, creative marketing. Services include, strategy, data analytics, media, social, content and design. Partnering with wellness brands that grow when their customers do, Orange Label’s key clients include Nékter Juice Bar, Greenwell Farms, Southland Credit Union, Great West Produce and Del Monte Shopping Center. For more information, visit orangelabelmarketing.com.
Rochelle Reiter
Orange Label
+1 949-345-8108
rreiter@orangelabelmarketing.com
