Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,133 in the last 365 days.

Community-Based Reentry Program Support Grants Request for Proposals

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit (Commerce) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from public agencies or nonprofit community-based organizations. This program will support reentry services to currently or formally incarcerated people who are incarcerated or have exited juvenile or adult correctional facilities in Washington.

Commerce is soliciting proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to provide housing, employment services, family reunification, transportation, communication, education and other basic needs services. Total funding for this RFP is $12.7 million for the state fiscal biennium (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025).

Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for this solicitation in three funding categories.

Contact: Kurt Myers, RFP Coordinator

Email: Kurt.Myers@commerce.wa.gov

 Application timeline

  • Q&A Period: May 18-June 2, 2023
  • Proposals due: 11:59 p.m. PST, July 5, 2023
  • Funding period: August 8, 2023 – June 30, 2025

Download the RFP

You just read:

Community-Based Reentry Program Support Grants Request for Proposals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more