Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: May 17, 2023 State Department of Transportation Highlights Bicycle Safety Month and Encourages New Yorkers to Hit the Trails in the Mohawk Valley The Mohawk Valley has over 440 Miles of Trails for New Yorkers and Visitors to Safely Enjoy State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the importance of bicycle safety during National Bicycle Safety Month and reminded everyone that roadway safety is a shared responsibility. The Mohawk Valley, including Madison, Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, Fulton, and Montgomery counties, has a robust network of state trails and bicycle facilities for users to enjoy. As part of its statewide active transportation network, the Department of Transportation has helped design and build thousands of miles of iconic bicycle paths and infrastructure across the state. “May is National Bicycle Safety Month and New York State is home to some of the most scenic trails in the country,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This is the perfect time of year to get outside, take a bike ride and enjoy the great outdoors in New York. To ensure safety, cyclists should always stay alert, wear a helmet, make sure to wear reflective clothing and use flashing lights, and follow the rules of the road. And for motorists, look out for bikes, never drive distracted, and please share the road.” There were 938 bicyclist fatalities nationwide in 2020, which accounted for 2.4% of all traffic fatalities during the year. NHTSA early estimates show a 5% increase in bicyclist fatalities in 2021. Motorists need to drive attentively, slow down and yield to bicyclists. Be sure to give bicyclists room. Don’t pass too closely. Pass them as you would any other vehicle when it is safe to move over into an adjacent lane. In turn, bicyclists need to do their part. Ride with the flow of traffic, obey street signs, signals, and road markings. Stay focused and alert and ride defensively by trying to anticipate what others may do before they do it. Be sure to yield to pedestrians, and always wear a helmet, and visible/reflective clothing so that you can be seen. Several areas in the Mohawk Valley have dedicated bike lanes to encourage safe cycling for recreation or travel to work or school. The Department uses a complete streets approach to project design that enables safe access for all users – pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. Some popular trails and links in the region include: TOBIE Trail Old Forge A recreational trail that connects Thendara (T), Old Forge (O), Big Moose (B), Inlet (I), and Eagle Bay (E). It spans 16 miles and includes both paved and unpaved paths, including snowmobile trails. It is primarily used by hikers and bikers. Northville-Placid Trail (Tirrell Pond) is a 7-mile green singletrack trail located near Blue Mountain Lake, New York. This multi-use trail can be used in both directions. Fonda, Johnstown, & Gloversville Rail Trail Recently developed 9.5 Mile section of a segmented FJ&G Rail Trail making it 15+ miles total. Another mile on this trail will be developed before the end of the year. Mohawk-Hudson Bikeway A 60-mile Trail along the Erie Canal and Mohawk River between St. Johnsville and Waterford. Many sections of the Mohawk-Hudson segment were built on former grades of the 19th-century Erie Canal towpath. Erie Canalway Trail Part of the Empire State Trail, from Canajoharie to Amsterdam for a 22-mile ride. Erie Canal Cycling Trail In Oneida County, this trail starts near Sylvan Beach, goes east thru Rome, and continues to Utica. The trail then picks up Bike Route 5 to continue East. For the full Herkimer/Oneida County Bike Atlas, go to: https://www.oneidacountytourism.com/directory-map/business-listing/recreation/fitness-trails/herkimer-oneida-county-bike-atlas/ Madison County has over 223 miles of Bike trails with an interactive map at: https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/369/Trails Some highlights include: Birds, Canals, and Onion in Oz land – easy – 20.1 miles

– easy – 20.1 miles Two Cultures Valley tour – easy to moderate – 15.3 miles

– easy to moderate – 15.3 miles Bike/Hike Cazenovia Lake – moderate – 9.3 miles

– moderate – 9.3 miles Falling Water – moderately difficult – 21 Miles State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “Biking is an amazing recreational activity and something that should be enjoyed safely. Whether exploring a state park or the thousands of miles of scenic trails that New York State provides, it’s important to always stay alert and wear a helmet.” For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and MohawkValley@NYSDOTUtica . Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.