Blue Tees Golf Partners with MST Golf to Expand its Distribution in the Southeast Asia Market
-MST Golf will introduce the Blue Tees Golf brand in their world-class retail stores-
We are incredibly excited about this new partnership. MST Golf provides Blue Tees Golf the best opportunity to expand the brand in Singapore and Malaysia.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA , UNITES STATES , May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Tees Golf, a rapidly growing producer of golf technology products and accessories, has entered into an agreement with the leading golf retailer and golf services provider in Southeast Asia (SEA) – MST Golf. The partnership will establish the Blue Tees Golf brand and its innovative products in Singapore and Malaysia.
— Drew Koehler, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development of Blue Tees Golf
MST Golf has over 30-years of experience in the golf retail space and has established itself as a leading golf retail and service provider in SEA. Their vision to elevate the shopping experience has been recognized. MST Golf was one of the recipients to receive Malaysia’s most prestigious business award, the 2022 Sin Chew Business Excellence Award – Retail Excellence Award. Their vision to redefine the shopping experience and “serve the best in everything” has firmly established the company as the largest golf retailer in the region.
“We are excited to work with Blue Tees Golf and having their innovative products available in the SEA market,” said Tan Chai, Senior Manager – Marketing MST Golf Group. “We know that Blue Tees Golf will attract a new generation of golfers that are seeking cool, and stylish products that do not compromise on technology. And they offer more than rangefinders, their speakers and golf accessories will help to tell the brand story. It is time to ‘Play Different with Blue Tees Golf and MST Golf’.”
“We are incredibly excited about this new partnership. MST Golf provides Blue Tees Golf the best opportunity to expand the brand in Singapore and Malaysia,” said Drew Koehler, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development of Blue Tees Golf. “Their ever-growing retail footprint includes elevated store concepts, golf arenas, golf academies, golf labs, golf tech shops, corporate golf merchandise and event management, it’s unbelievable and Blue Tees Golf is now a vendor-partner with this world-class organization.”
About MST Golf:
The company was incorporated on 13th November 1989 as Masinthai Marketing Sdn Bhd and later changed its name to MST Golf Sdn Bhd on 22nd April 1992 to reflect its principal activities in the golf business. Over the years, MST Golf has worked to establish itself as the leading golf retail and service provider in the region, with our corporate head office in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.
With over 30 years of experience in the golf retail industry, we presently operate more than 40 retail stores in Malaysia and Singapore, providing customers with a world-class golf shopping experience with more than 90 equipment, apparel, and accessories brands. We also serve clients in other countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam through our wholesale and distribution business channels.
Beyond golf retail, wholesale, and product distribution, MST Golf also serves various golf-focused businesses, ranging from golf academy, corporate sales, and event management, and driving range management to, more recently, golf entertainment (indoor golf simulators with F&B) and golf media. Each business unit now serves a growing base of existing and new customers.
Today, MST Golf is known by golf consumers and industry (brands, golf clubs, golf retailers, Tours, etc.) as the leading golf retailer in Southeast Asia and one of the best in the world. With our extensive networking, track record, and solid reputation in the global golf industry, MST Golf is in a unique position to lead and work with brands and the industry to promote the game and amplify the industry’s message, including sustainability initiatives. We intend to play an active role in expanding our operations, strengthening the industry, and driving the sustainability and growth of golf and its people to uphold our vision of serving our customers and members the best in everything golf.
About Blue Tees Golf
Blue Tees Golf is a brand for the modern golfer. With our focus on quality, design, and affordability, we make products inclusive of everyone. From the casual golfer to the PGA member, the message is simple — have more confidence, have more fun, and play more golf.
All Blue Tees Golf products come with a 60-day money back satisfaction guarantee and all rangefinders have a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. For more information: www.blueteesgolf.com / Instagram: @blueteesgolf
