Decision Lens Wins Award with South Carolina DOT for Long-Range Scenario Planning and Performance Optimization

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is proud to announce our recent award as part of the South Carolina’s 2050 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan. The use of Decision Lens will be leveraged for South Carolina’s long-range plan known as its 2050 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan (SMTP).

As part of the award, Decision Lens software will be used to understand, communicate, and interact with the impacts of annual spending by programmatic area for the transportation system’s long-range performance. This data will then be used to conduct scenario planning to assess both expected transportation performance and the trade-offs with other programmatic areas due to constrained budgets. The result will lead to data-driven decisions based on defined priorities, well-understood trade-offs, and appropriate spending levels.

According to Matt McDonald, the Vice President of Decision Lens’ State, Local & Commercial sectors, “More DOTs are investing time and resources into developing more data-driven approaches to planning. Decision Lens has proven across many implementations that it is a critical tool for organizations modernizing their planning and decision-making processes while providing the transparency and reporting capabilities current legislation and their constituency requires.”

The award continues a significant increase in DOT interest in Decision Lens. Today, many large DOTs have integrated its software into their planning process and distributed the capabilities to local MPOs. The result of the strategic prioritization has been an optimized budget and execution schedule which maximize resources and ensure the highest impact projects are well-executed.

For more information on how your Department of Transportation (DOT), Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), or state agency can use Decision Lens to transform your planning process contact Matt McDonald at MMcDonald@decisionlens.com or visit https://www.decisionlens.com.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About South Carolina DOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is a government agency in the US state of South Carolina. Its mission is to build and maintain roads and bridges and administer mass transit services.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.