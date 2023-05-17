MassDOT Launches Public Comment Period for Draft FY2024-FY2028 Capital Investment Plan  

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the public comment period for the rolling draft Fiscal Year 2024-2028 five-year Capital Investment Plan (CIP) will be held from Thursday, May 18, through Friday, June 9. This five-year draft plan includes approximately $15.4 billion in planned transportation investments. The CIP guides how the Commonwealth prioritizes and funds local and statewide transportation projects, and determines funding for infrastructure including railroad, transit, accessibility upgrades, roadway and bridge improvements, municipal projects, and for the needs of Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs).

“We’re pleased to release for public comment the draft five-year Capital Investment Plan, which provides a framework through which MassDOT can facilitate infrastructure improvements and investments throughout the Commonwealth to improve the safety, reliability, accessibility, resiliency, and equity within our transportation network,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “Every member of the public is encouraged to look at our proposed infrastructure investments in the draft document because projects in their regions are investments being made for generations to come and we want residents to weigh in before the document is finalized.”

Input from the members of the general public is strongly encouraged and will used to help inform the future designs of statewide projects and investment decisions. Additionally, public comments allow MassDOT to understand the level of community support for proposed projects throughout the Commonwealth. There are several ways to provide feedback on the plan, which is online: http://www.mass.gov/cip.

Send comments by email to: MASSCIP@state.ma.us .

Explore projects and provide comments online using the CIP Comment Tool: http://www.mass.gov/CIP

Mail written comments: Manager of Capital Planning, MassDOT Office of Transportation, 10 Park Plaza, Suite 4150, Boston, MA 02116.

Participate in one or more of the six virtual regional CIP informational public meetings listed below. Individuals can register for the meeting on the CIP website at http://www.mass.gov/CIP . While each meeting presentation will primarily highlight investments in a specific region, the public is welcome to comment on any aspect of the CIP. Western Massachusetts: Tuesday, May 23, 6:00 p.m. Northern Middlesex and Merrimack Valley: Wednesday, May 24, 6:00 p.m. Boston: Tuesday, May 30, 6:00 p.m. Southeastern Massachusetts: Wednesday, May 31, 6:00 p.m. Cape Cod and the Islands: Thursday, June 1, 6:00 p.m. Central Massachusetts: Monday, June 5, 6:00 p.m.



