Soul Lessons from the Light and Kundalini Awakening
Canadian best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Yvonne Kason, M.D., will be a presenter at the FREE Spiritual Awakenings International Conference on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Register FREE for Spiritual Awakenings International virtual conference, June 10-11, 2023.
FREE Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2023
From a Kundalini Awakening in medical school to a plane-crash near-death experience as a young doctor, and many other spiritually transformative experiences, I am grateful for it all.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian bestselling author and retired medical doctor Yvonne Kason, M.D., will be a presenter at the FREE Spiritual Awakenings International Conference on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Her latest book, Soul Lessons from the Light: How Spiritually Transformative Experiences Changed My Life (2022), recounts her five near-death experiences and the many lessons she learned in the process, including an introduction to Kundalini Awakening.
Dr. Kason’s topic at the upcoming online conference is Kundalini Awakening: A Universal Key to Spiritually Transformative Experiences and Expanded Spiritual States of Consciousness. She has been researching and experiencing the process of Kundalini Awakening for over 40 years. She will describe the critical features of a Kundalini Awakening and its numerous after-effects on body, mind, and spirit. In addition, she will include how Kundalini Awakening starts a long-term process of spiritual transformation of consciousness.
Dr. Kason is the president and co-founder of Spiritual Awakenings International® and the person who first coined the phrase spiritually transformative experience (STE) in 1994. She is a renowned expert on Kundalini Awakening, near-death experiences, and other spiritually transformative experiences. Dr. Kason was the first Canadian medical doctor to specialize her practice in 1990 in the counseling and research of people having diverse types of spiritually transformative experiences. For her groundbreaking work, she has been named an honoree on the Spiritual Awakenings International Circle of Honor.
The Spiritual Awakenings International 2023 Virtual Conference is entitled: “Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness.” Speakers at the FREE online conference will include bestselling authors, researchers, and renowned experts, with 33 international presenters from 12 countries. Featured speakers will present one-hour talks, followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers. There will also be research panels and panels with fascinating personal stories of many types of spiritually transformative experiences.
Dr. Kason says, "Conference attendees will learn about diverse types of spiritually transformative experiences and the expanded awareness they bring." The public is invited to register for each day of this virtual conference FREE at www.SpiritualConference.org. Registered attendees can come and go to events as they choose during each day.
Spiritual Awakenings International® is a non-profit incorporated in Illinois, with participants in 78 countries. Its mission is to raise awareness globally of spiritually transformative experiences and to provide networking and sharing opportunities. It is not affiliated with any religion, is multicultural, and is open to diverse views, with a worldwide network. Dr. Kason states, “A global spiritual awakening is occurring as more and more people are having powerful spiritually transformative experiences. This 2023 online conference will bring together people worldwide who want to learn more.”
Dr. Kason’s life has been filled with fascinating experiences and lessons learned in her spiritual awakening journey. “From a Kundalini Awakening in medical school to a plane-crash near-death experience as a young doctor, and many other spiritually transformative experiences, I am grateful for it all.”
Bio Yvonne Kason, M.D.: Dr. Kason is one of a rare breed, a medical doctor who had multiple Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs), including 5 Near-Death Experiences (NDEs). In her latest book, Soul Lessons from the Light, Dr. Kason intimately shares her fascinating and inspiring stories and lessons learned in her spiritual awakening journey. Dr. Kason also describes the moving story of her miraculous brain healing and the 2019 spiritually transformative experience that inspired her to found Spiritual Awakenings International®. In addition, she shares the “Purifying the Heart” process, designed to help others understand the stages that spiritual seekers move through.
Spiritual Awakenings International® 2023 Virtual Conference details:
Title: Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness.
