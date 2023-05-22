Sotheby’s Offers Unprecedented Opportunity to Own Vollebak Island, Envisioned by Architectural Genius Bjarke Ingels

Aerial view of the nine main structures of Vollebak Island that will embed themselves into the environment, including the glass bricked vegetable and plant house that is made from emerald colored glass bricks Wood house, a self contained house on the east shore of the island. The design has two bedrooms, a kitchen & a living area looking out through a vast 8m triangular vista. Bath house will be constructed from boulders and rock, designed to cut you off from the world and propel you into nature through its materials and design. The local flora and fauna will embed the whole house into the island. Greenhouse, made from glass brick and designed to grow all food for the island.

Shown in Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ June sale, maverick clothing brand Vollebak and Bjarke Ingels’ visionary concept is a first for the future of habitation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Vollebak Island is a pragmatic utopia, conceptualized by globally renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), where the practicalities of everyday life are poetically resolved. Completely self-sufficient, the island boasts a diverse ecosystem of dense forests and over 11 acres of land to explore.

Never before offered for sale, Vollebak Island is set to be auctioned via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott and Angie Bryant of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada with an estimate of $5,000,000 to $10,000,000 USD. Bidding will open online on 8 June at conciergeauctions.com, and culminate live on 14 June at Sotheby’s New York.

Bidders will not only vie for the chance to own the majestic island, but will also be granted coveted and exclusive rights to Ingels’ design vision, with planning permission for those designs.

This is an extremely rare opportunity for the world's leading collectors of fine art and luxury to acquire and create a truly exceptional and sustainable retreat that is an extraordinary living piece of art, commissioned from one of today’s icons of architecture.

Vollebak Island: A Visionary Sustainable Masterpiece

Vollebak Island is one of the world's most futuristic and imaginative concepts: an oasis and the ultimate showcase for Ingels’ ‘Plan for the Planet,’ intersecting the worlds of architecture, design, and art. Vollebak Island crystallizes his powerful vision of how we might live on this planet in self-sustaining, inspiring, and poetic ways.

This is an unprecedented chance to experience Ingels’ unique creativity and vision on a domestic scale.

“Vollebak Island is both a magical home and a work of art. True to Bjarke Ingels’ vision, it reimagines our way of being in the world in a truly sustainable and inspiring manner. Vollebak Island represents the intersection of architecture, design, art, and lifestyle—and is quite literally, a liveable piece of land art that stands alongside the great projects of Robert Smithson, Andy Goldsworthy, Michael Heizer, and Christo and Jeanne-Claude.”

Simon Shaw, Vice Chairman of Sotheby’s Global Fine Arts

"With Vollebak Island, we wanted to provide people with a glimpse of the future—a vision for how we might one day live on our planet—but one that can be built in real life today. As we head into an uncertain world of climate change, space colonization and resource scarcity, Vollebak Island imagines a truly sustainable future here on Earth, where architecture, design and materiality all work hand in hand with the natural world, not against it. It’s the home of the future as a fully living, breathing ecosystem.”

Nick Tidball, Co-founder of Vollebak

"Sotheby’s brings our unparalleled expertise, established relationships with artists and collectors, coupled with the trust and confidence that comes with the best-in-class client experience to the offering of this unique and innovative masterwork. As an integrated category within our Luxury Division, the Concierge Auctions service further distinguishes Sotheby’s ability to cater to the full breadth of our client’s needs.”

Ian Ferreyra de Bone, SVP & GM of Sotheby’s Luxury Division, US

"We are thrilled to offer this property at auction and provide bidders with an opportunity to own an exceptional piece of real estate. We couldn’t ask for a better suited property to include in our Exceptional Global Properties sale at Sotheby’s New York. This once-in-a-lifetime property exemplifies one of the most experiential real estate offerings in the world, and as such, we look forward to competitive interest from bidders all over the world.”

Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions

Vollebak: A Brand Designing for an Extreme and Extraordinary Future

Founded by British designers and twin brothers Nick and Steve Tidball, Vollebak uses advanced material technology to create clothes from the future.

Their designs explore how the clothes we wear can equip us for challenges we’ll face over the next century including space exploration, disease resistance and climate change. Their pioneering projects include a jacket built from 11km of copper, outfits created from the same materials that landed the last Rover on Mars, and 100 Year clothing designed to outlive you. Now they’re applying the same radical approach to innovation to other areas that will shape the future of life on Earth—starting with habitation.

“We make clothes from the future, and Bjarke creates the architecture of the future. So we wanted to join forces to create something truly unique—a vision of the world as we see it. Vollebak Island is a blueprint for how we can build a more sustainable future. If you can build this one island, the principles can be scaled to a neighborhood, a city, or eventually the planet.”

Steve Tidball, Co-founder of Vollebak

A Vision of the Future, from Bjarke Ingels

As the founder of the architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Ingels is known for his innovative and forward-thinking designs, earning him numerous awards and accolades, including a spot on TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential list. Ingels has designed a wide range of projects across the globe and beyond, from Google’s Headquarters in Silicon Valley and the first 3D-printed hotel in Texas to Project Olympus, a lunar habitat set to be the first foray into extra-terrestrial construction in collaboration with NASA, ICON and SEArch+.

BIG’s design vision for Vollebak Island is architecturally ambitious yet radically simple, organically blending nature and the built environment. At the heart of the island sits Earth House, a village-like cluster of nine interconnected buildings that rise from the ground, resembling land art as much as architecture. The structures represent different fragments of nature, including a thatched-roof living and dining room for cooking, eating and relaxing, designed as a gateway to the rest of the island; four bedrooms constructed with hempcrete, boulder and 3D-printing technology; a stone Japanese-style bath house with outdoor and interior tubs cut from the bedrock; a semi-underground concrete stargazing room and meditation space; a greenhouse constructed of glass brick; a plant room with a solar roof and a playful bank vault entry door; and a dry storage room made of seaweed. Complementing Earth House is the bunker-like Wood House annex on the eastern shoreline, a suite that offers a vast eight metre triangular vista over the water and whose durable exterior makes it essential for extreme climate conditions, true to the Vollebak brand. Every design detail at Vollebak Island helps to foster the closest possible connection to its surroundings, acting as a curated extension of the island’s natural topography.

Vollebak Island is located off the Nova Scotia mainland, ¼ mile from the spectacular Jeddore Harbour and 50 minutes’ drive from Halifax International Airport.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Exceptional Global Properties sale, the property will additionally be on view from 1–8 June during Sotheby’s Luxury Week, a sale series showcasing a curated selection of, Jewelry, Watches, Collector Cars, Designer Handbags, Sneakers, Wine & Whiskey and more – each a testament to the new definition of luxury and elevating luxury to the level of art.

About Vollebak

Founded by British designers and twin brothers Nick and Steve Tidball, Vollebak uses advanced material technology to tackle the fundamental challenges of the next century—space, climate change, human health, and sustainability. 2x winners at TIME Best Inventions, their designs include clothing ranges built for Mars and Titan as well as the apocalypse. They built the world’s first solar charged jacket, the first jacket from graphene, and the first computer programmable clothing—bringing us one step closer to an invisibility cloak. For more information, visit www.vollebak.com.

About BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group is a Copenhagen, New York, London, Barcelona and Shenzhen-based group of architects, designers, urbanists, landscape professionals, interior and product designers, researchers, and inventors. Led by Bjarke Ingels, the studio is currently involved in projects throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, and has worked on projects including Denmark’s Noma 2.0 and the LEGO Brand House; Italy’s San Pellegrino Flagship Factory; and the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées concept store in Paris. BIG’s architecture emerges out of a careful analysis of how contemporary life constantly evolves and changes. BIG believes that by hitting the fertile overlap between pragmatic and utopia, architects can find the freedom to change the surface of our planet to better fit contemporary life forms. For more information, visit www.big.dk.

