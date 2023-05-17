XMACHINA AI GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XMachina AI Group Inc., formerly 1210352 B.C. Ltd., (the “Company”) announces a corporate update as detailed herein.

Convertible Debenture Financing

The Company continues to have successful discussions with interested investors in the Company’s Convertible Debenture offering. The Debenture may be converted at $0.20 per unit with each unit comprised of one (1) Subordinate Voting Share and one (1) Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Subordinate Voting Share, at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, for a period of 6 months following the conversion date of the Convertible Debentures.

The Company may close the Debenture Offering in one or more tranches with an anticipated final closing on or before July 31, 2023, with net proceeds earmarked for acquisitions and/or general working capital requirements.

CSE Listing Application

The Company is preparing and filing responses to a letter received from the BCSC in regards to the Company’s Non-Offering Prospectus (“Prospectus”). The Company filed an amended and restated Prospectus on February 21, 2023 to address several comments from the Exchange and anticipates submitting responses to address the remaining comments on or before May 19, 2023 in addition to seeking an extension to file an updated prospectus given the ongoing financing.

Operation Updates

In response to market conditions and delayed financing, the Company has taken measures to reduce operating costs and streamline operations.

We wish to thank our shareholders and team members for their continued support through the year and we look forward to a successful 2023.

Bain Public

The Company has received a civil claim filed against it by Paul Ortchanian, the founder of Bain Public (“Bain”), for an amount of $135,000, which he alleges is due to him under his Share Purchase Agreement with X-Machina AI Inc., the Company’s subsidiary. In addition, Mr. Ortchanian has advised Bain of his intent to resign as an officer and director of Bain and is currently on leave for personal reasons. The Company has complied with its obligations toward Mr. Ortchanian, is consulting with its legal advisors and will be vigorously defending its position regarding his claim.

About the Company

XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company then accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing, construction, and real estate management. For more information, please visit https://machina-ai.com.

