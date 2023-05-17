ND House & Senate Chambers closed; no summer weekend tours of Capitol

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced today that the North Dakota Senate and House Chambers will be closed for the summer for some much-needed mechanical updates.

Due to the closures, there will be no weekend or holiday tours of the North Dakota State Capitol. The Chambers will be closed through the beginning of September.

“We enjoy being able to share the rich history of our State Capitol with visitors from all over the world,” said John Boyle, OMB Facility Management Director. “Although the Chamber closures will affect tours of our beautiful, unique building this summer, the mechanical updates will ensure the Capitol functions properly for years to come.”

The closure will allow for complete replacement of the original, 1933 air handlers that serve the House and Senate Chambers, and the Brynhild Haugland room.

Boyle added that individuals interested in seeing the Chambers this summer can do so via the Legislative Hall self-guided tour kiosk located on first floor of the Capitol, or via a virtual tour at www.omb.nd.gov/virtualtour.

Regular weekday tours will continue Monday through Friday, on the hour from 9 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 3 p.m. all summer. Those wishing to request group tours should complete the tour request form on OMB’s website at www.omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex. Self-guided tours are not allowed on Saturdays or Sundays.