Steelhead Continues to Rank as One of Nevada’s & The Nation’s Top Workplaces as It Snags Two Prestigious Awards

Steelhead Continues to Rank as One of The Nation’s Top Workplaces as It Snags Two Prestigious Awards

Exhibit company recognized among Nevada’s and the Nation’s Best Workplaces of 2023 by the Las Vegas Business Press and Inc. Magazine.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, closes out the first half of 2023 with winning two “best workplace” awards. In a recent announcement, Steelhead was named an honoree of Nevada’s Top Workplaces of 2023 and again landed a spot on Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. These awards are significant because they’re awarded based on feedback collected from company employee surveys.

Despite the strained work environment that’s plagued the modern American workplace, leaving many employees feeling overworked and underappreciated, Steelhead has managed to break this stigma by actively listening to what their employees need to be successful. Steelhead values itself on providing an always inclusive, safe space for its employees to grow and thrive in their careers. By providing their team with unrivaled support and unique benefits, they’ve continued to rank as one of the nation’s top places of employment.

When asked about Steelhead’s culture, here is what some of the Steelheader’s had to say:

“When referring to ANYONE at Steelhead, I never use the term “coworker.” It’s always my friend at work because we’re more than people who just work together,” says Jeremy Johnson, Graphics Project Manager

Brittany Henricksen, Estimator, commented about the team and their work in the community. “Steelhead is full of diverse, hardworking, and genuine people that allow you to be and express yourself while in a workplace setting. Steelhead also gives back to the community more than most companies, which is awesome to be a part of.”

Sebastian Rubio, Carpenter, said: “My favorite thing working at Steelhead has to be the people we work alongside on a daily basis. It’s truly like a second family, and I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a remarkable achievement.”

Steelhead has maintained an excellent reputation for both its clients and its employees. What sets them apart from other companies is their understanding that a company cannot provide quality service to its clients if it’s not providing that same quality environment to its team.

Rhiannon Andersen, CMO, and co-owner, relates her enthusiasm regarding these recent announcements: “Steelhead is overjoyed, and our entire team feels so proud to be recognized at the national level by Inc. Magazine. As a leadership team, we are thankful to the Steelheaders for applying their talent, passion, and joy to the relentless pursuit of collective achievement.”

Steelhead continually invests in its employees, which has resulted in reaching annual business goals and multiple recognitions for its professional climate.

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, the third-party company administering the Nevada Top Workplaces surveys, emphasizes the significance of landing on the list. “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from its employees. That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Sean Combs, CEO and co-owner of Steelhead, expresses his pride in this achievement. “Being named a Top Workplace in Nevada is a huge deal, considering only 67 companies made this year’s list. I’m exceptionally honored because the judges were our own employees.”

This announcement is featured in Inc. Magazine’s May/June issue. The Business Press announced an alphabetical list on May 7. To view the press release announcing all Top Workplaces Nevada honorees, see the recent story in Top Workplaces. To learn more about Steelhead Productions, visit http://exhibithappy.com/.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions designs and produces branded environments for trade shows and other temporary marketing events. Our company and services exist to support the brand’s event marketing professionals. We believe we are in the Human-to-Human business rather than the more typical B2B model. Event marketers constantly seek innovative strategies to elevate their brands using live marketing events. Doing so consistently promotes their success and shines a light on the brand and the brilliant marketing minds behind them—our customers.

Steelhead Productions Best Places to Work 2023