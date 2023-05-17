Volunteer Day to clean up Rendevous Ponds

Lander - Wyoming Game and Fish Department and RadCast Outdoors are excited to announce they are partnering together with local volunteers to help clean up the Rendezvous Ponds area near Riverton. The clean-up volunteer day will take place on May 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton, with lunch provided afterward. Please register to attend here.

This clean-up day aims to make the area more enjoyable for families who want to get outside and enjoy Wyoming's great outdoor resources. This will be especially timely with the upcoming free fishing day on June 3. Fun prizes will be offered on the clean-up day, and you must be present to win.

Riverton Game Warden Jon Desonier is one of the partners behind the idea. He believes that “the Rendezvous Ponds are a great place for local families to get their kids out and fish. Unfortunately, this area accumulates trash and other debris throughout the year and makes the ponds less desirable as a recreation destination for families. This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and to clean up the area to create a clean and safe place to get outside.”

Patrick Edwards, co-host of RadCast Outdoors, also a founding partner, said, "I am passionate about the wild spaces we have here in Wyoming. Anyone who knows me understands how seriously I take being a good steward of our lands and water. This project is the perfect way to lead by example and help make the kids' fishing event a clean and safe environment."

A big thank you to Wyoming Waste Systems for donating a roll-away dumpster for the event.

Please pre-register before May 25 to attend. Find registration and more information here https://radcastoutdoors.com/blogs/news/sign-up-fishing-pond-clean-up or call Jon Desonier at 307-856-4982.

Photo caption: Riverton Game Warden Jon Desonier with angler Faith Edwards at Rendevous Ponds during Free Fishing Day.



