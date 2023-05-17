REPRESENTATIVES OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES, RURAL COMMUNITIES, AMONG OTHERS SUPPORT RECENT VISIT OF THE AMBASSADOR OF THE USA
Through a public statement, the representatives of Ucayali expressed their gratitude to the American diplomat for her visit to the region
REPRESENTATIVES OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES, RURAL COMMUNITIES, AGRARIAN ORGANIZATIONS AND CIVIL SOCIETY, AMONG OTHERS, SUPPORT RECENT VISIT OF THE AMBASSADOR OF THE UNITED STATES”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A few weeks ago, Ucayali received the visit of the US Ambassador, Lisa Kenna, and that is why representatives of indigenous peoples, rural communities, agricultural organizations, authorities, civil society and the business sector engaged to the sustainable development of the region support the recent visit of the US Ambassador.
Through a public statement, the representatives of Ucayali expressed their gratitude to the American diplomat for her visit to the region, which included her presence in the neighboring communities of Nueva Requena and business development centers.
In this statement, the representatives of Ucayali highlighted the courageous presence of Ambassador Kenna, as it shows the interest of the American people in Amazonian families and their desire to know the truth and the reality in which the native peoples of Ucayali live.
They stressed the need to work in peace and achieve an adequate territorial order, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic activities, framed within a regulatory framework that defends the interests of the region. In this sense, they expressed their disagreement with the organizations that do not represent them and that only seek to defend their own interests instead of those of the Amazonian populations.
In addition, they invite all individuals and institutions interested in sustainable development and forest preservation to visit the region and engage in direct dialogue with its people, in order to learn about its real problems, its aspirations and its hopes.
The statement was signed by more than 25 grassroots organizations, which genuinely represent the people of Ucayali. Among the signatories are the native communities of Santa Clara de Uchunya, Shambo Porvenir and Kokama Unida Ecológica of Curimaná, as well as the villages of Caribe, Bajo Rayal, Nuevo Edén, Tres Islas, Amakella, La Perla de Sanja Seca and San Juan de Tahuapoa. The district municipalities of Nueva Requena and Curimaná, the Native Federation of Kakataibo Communities, the Peasant Rounds of Nueva Esperanza and San Pablo de Juantía, the associations of Agricultural Producers of the village of Pucallpillo and the Agro-Ganadero Bonanza also sign the statement.
Also, the National Convention of Peruvian Agriculture -CONVEAGRO-Ucayali, the Federation of Palm Growers of Ucayali -FEDEPALMA-Ucayali, the Regional Federation of Agricultural Producers and the Environment of Ucayali-FREPAMARU and the Civil Association of Agroforestry and Forest Conservation of Alto Tiruntan, among other organizations, are added to this pronouncement.
Public pronouncement: the people of Ucayali support the recent visit of the United States ambassador: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iNi4LoFXYOnXGb0kKahRMY27dKIG9PUk/view
