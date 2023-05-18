North Pacific Adventures: Fishing Charters in Port Hardy, BC, Enter Third Season with Unparalleled Expertise
EINPresswire.com/ -- North Pacific Adventures is entering its third season of fishing charters on Vancouver Island in Port Hardy, BC. They’ve been growing their name quickly around the island for being one of the premier fishing charters in all of British Columbia. Last season they had the pleasure of doing charters for the guests of the exclusive luxury resort Nimmo Bay. They are a company that cares about the details, and they’re quickly becoming noticed for their devout attention to comfort, safety, and for providing the highest quality experience for their clients out on the water.
Fishing in Port Hardy
North Pacific Adventures specializes in fishing charters - which include salmon, halibut, and lingcod fishing. The fishing happens off the northern tip of Vancouver Island in world-renowned Chinook salmon migration waters. The Chinooks along with Coho, Sockeye, Pinks, and Chum salmon all come through in massive numbers each summer, creating a frenzy for avid fishermen who return year after year to enjoy and experience this exciting exhibition of natural bounty.
What Is Included?
North Pacific Adventures has everything ready from your accommodations, rods, reels, all gear and baits, licenses, and everything right down to your breakfast and lunch on the boat. There is no spared expense when it comes to the high quality of their fishing vessels - equipped with a fully enclosed (and heated) cab and room for 6 guests to ensure the most comfortable day on the water so you enjoy the fishing - rain or shine. Through securing a partnership with Harbor Chandler marine supply, they have nothing but the best in rods and reels.
The Captain
Lucas Grayson is the captain and owner who is a born and bred Port Hardy local who understands the area and secret honey holes that only someone with 20+ years of experience fishing these same waters would have.
Contact Them
If you like to fish and enjoy the wild natural world of British Columbia, North Pacific Adventures is your one-stop shop to make sure you get the most out of your trip with your family, friends, or co-workers. You can check them out at https://northpacificadventures.ca/ or on Instagram and Facebook under NorthPacificAdventures.
Lucas
North Pacific Adventures
+1 250-230-7881
