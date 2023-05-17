Knipp Contracting Set to Attend the 11th Annual IMN Single Family Rental Investment Conference in Miami

Knipp Contracting Logo

Knipp Contracting announces their participation in the 11th Annual IMN Single Family Rental Investment Conference.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Knipp Contracting,LLC, a leading production based remodel general contractor, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 11th Annual IMN Single Family Rental Investment Conference taking place in Miami from May 22-24, 2023.

As the largest event in the single-family rental (SFR) industry, this year's conference is expected to attract over 3,700 attendees from various sectors, including REITs, Funds, Aggregators, Fix and Flippers, Note Buyers, and Investors. Building on the success of previous events, the IMN SFR Conference has become the go-to gathering for SFR professionals to network, conduct business transactions, and stay informed about the latest industry trends.

Knipp Contracting, LLC is eager to contribute to the event's dynamic atmosphere by showcasing its expertise and cutting-edge services at its dedicated booth. The company is also excited to announce that Mike Knipp, VP of Operations, will be sharing his insights on the "Historically SFR Has Performed Positive During A Recession... How Will It Do During The Next One?" panel as well as “Living In The Past” panel. Knipp Contracting, LLC looks forward to engaging with other professionals in the SFR sector and exploring new opportunities for collaboration and partnership.

By attending the IMN SFR Conference, Knipp Contracting demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments and maintaining its position as a leader in the construction and renovation market. The company is excited to connect with like-minded professionals and contribute to shaping the future of the single-family rental industry.

For more information about Knipp Contracting and their services, please visit the company website below. To learn more about the 11th Annual IMN Single Family Rental Investment Conference, please visit their event page.

About Knipp Contracting:

Knipp Contracting is a distinguished construction company specializing in commercial and residential projects tailored to industry partners. With an experienced team and extensive industry expertise, the company is dedicated to providing the highest quality construction services, focusing on renovations and improvements. Knipp Contracting emphasizes exceptional client experiences, leveraging national purchasing power and maintaining a solid, diversified trade base. The company is committed to delivering market-ready projects, employing value engineering to generate cost-effective solutions. With a strong emphasis on quality workmanship and building lasting relationships with industry partners, Knipp Contracting has expanded its presence from a home office in Arizona to locations across the nation, ensuring outstanding results for projects of all sizes.