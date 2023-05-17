Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,296 in the last 365 days.

Learn How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties

Brad Sumrok

Brad Sumrok

Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association

Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association

Brad Sumrok teaching

Brad Sumrok teaching

Learn How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties

Why buy one house when you can buy 100 houses at the same time”
— Brad Sumrok
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties

JUNE MEETING. The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association will have their monthly general meeting on Thursday night, June 8, 2023, between 6:30 and 9:30 pm. The topic of the meeting will be "How to Invest in Multi-Residential Apartment buildings."

SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER. Guest speaker will be Brad Sumrok, visiting from Dallas, Texas. Brad is America's leading experts on multi-residential apartment buildings. Brad is an author, speaker, and investor. Brad will be speaking on “How to Find, Finance, Calculate Value, and Manage Multi-Residential Properties.” Last year, Brad's presentation was LAC-REIA’s largest attended meeting of the year. As a result, several members purchased apartment buildings on their own and/or in partnerships.

DATE & TIME: Thursday night, June 8, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palm).

FREE ADMISSION: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.

RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Brad Sumrok flyer on our homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).

LOS ANGELES COUNTY REAL ESTATE INVESTORS ASSOCIATION (LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.

lloyd segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+ +1 310-409-8310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Learn How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more