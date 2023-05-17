Learn How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties
Learn How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties
Why buy one house when you can buy 100 houses at the same time”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties
— Brad Sumrok
JUNE MEETING. The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association will have their monthly general meeting on Thursday night, June 8, 2023, between 6:30 and 9:30 pm. The topic of the meeting will be "How to Invest in Multi-Residential Apartment buildings."
SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER. Guest speaker will be Brad Sumrok, visiting from Dallas, Texas. Brad is America's leading experts on multi-residential apartment buildings. Brad is an author, speaker, and investor. Brad will be speaking on “How to Find, Finance, Calculate Value, and Manage Multi-Residential Properties.” Last year, Brad's presentation was LAC-REIA’s largest attended meeting of the year. As a result, several members purchased apartment buildings on their own and/or in partnerships.
DATE & TIME: Thursday night, June 8, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palm).
FREE ADMISSION: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Brad Sumrok flyer on our homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).
LOS ANGELES COUNTY REAL ESTATE INVESTORS ASSOCIATION (LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
lloyd segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+ +1 310-409-8310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other