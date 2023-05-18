Amphitrite Digital’s First Quarter Results Include a 15 Percent Year-over-Year Increase in Sales Revenue
Tour activity operator also reports a 30 percent year-over-year increase in guests hosted
Our strong first quarter sales performance puts us on track to achieve our sales target of $23 million for 2023, on a pro-forma basis with acquisitions.”ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital has announced its first quarter results, sharing that its companies Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida and Seas the Day Charters USVI, located in the Caribbean, had a 15.91 percent increase in sales revenue from the last fiscal year, on a pro-forma basis.
Amphitrite Digital hosted over 9,650 guests in the first quarter of 2023, creating another positive year-over-year report of 30.35 percent.
Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports was acquired by Amphitrite Digital in January 2023. The new line of business recorded a 66.71 percent year-over-year increase in sales revenue with a 31.39 percent increase in number of guests.
Seas the Day Charters USVI had a 3.21 percent year-over-year increase in sales revenue with a 28.51 percent increase in number of guests.
“Our strong first quarter sales performance puts us on track to achieve our sales target of $23 million for 2023, on a pro-forma basis with acquisitions,” said Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski. “We are excited to report year-over-year growth at both Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports and Seas the Day Charters USVI and look forward to kicking-off another great season for Windy of Chicago, the Official Flagship for the City of Chicago.”
Windy of Chicago's Tall Ship Windy, located in Chicago, Illinois, has been dormant since mid-September 2022 and was recently brought out of her winter berth and traveled down the Chicago River to her home at Navy Pier. The ship will set sail for the 2023 season on May 19. New programming on Windy will include Monday Night Blues as part of the summer concert series. Popular sails like the Skyline Sails, Firework Sails and the favorite Friday Night Pirates Pub will continue to be offered.
Amphitrite Digital companies are the leading providers in each of their markets. The company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean.
Amphitrite Digital has created a unique competitive advantage by using a digital foundation that brings together the best of class technology platforms. Applying these to tour operations, including advertising and marketing, guest service, repair and maintenance and overall operations has resulted in efficiencies not usually seen in the tour activity industry.
Amphitrite Digital’s strength is the guest experience. Its digital foundation is designed to not only provide revenue and operating efficiencies, but also an exceptional guest experience. Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners provide 90,000 guests annually the opportunity to enjoy ‘A Day, a Week and a Lifetime’ of experiences.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital’s tours and activities, visit www.amphitritedigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean; Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois; and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida, Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets they serve. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
