Chapter 11 Expert "Restructuring Advisory Group" Funds Equipment Purchase For Environmental Remediation Company

The Financing Enabled the Owner to Form a New Company and Acquire Assets Out Of The Chapter 11, Reducing Debt Going Forward and Leaving Old Liabilities Behind,

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Business and Financial Advisor, and expert in SBA Loan Restructuring, CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Discounted Payoffs, Commercial Loan Modifications, and the funding of and writing of Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that the Company financed the acquisition of equipment for a Chapter 11 Client 11, enabling the Principal to exit Chapter 11 by forming a new Company that acquired necessary assets from the precursor company while leaving old debts behind.

Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.

Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.

The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, timesaving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.

Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements

