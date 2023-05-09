Chapter 11 Financial Advisor “Restructuring Advisory Group” Negotiates 50% Loan Discount On A 12 Prop Portfolio in MD.

Ch 11 Financial Advisor Negotiates Discounted Purchase to Acquire Mortgage Encumbering 12 Properties at a 50% Discount, Gets Personal Guarantees Waived

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Consultant, Chapter 11 Financial Advisor , and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, and the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements, announced today that they negotiated a 50% Loan Discount on a 12 Property Portfolio in Baltimore. A major win for the Property owner was the waiver of personal guarantees by the Bank which were also negotiated by Restructuring Advisory Group.The Property Owner retained the firm to analyze the financial viability of the Portfolio and to determine the feasibility of a Chapter 11 loan modification should negotiations falter. The firm successfully negotiated a settlement resulting in no Chapter 11 being filed as well as a 50% discount for the property owner and waiver of personal guarantees.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, timesaving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.