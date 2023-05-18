Christopher Hadnagy, IT Security Consultant, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Consumer Protection Book - 2023”

Christopher Hadnagy Human Hacking: Win Friends, Influence People, and Leave Them Better Off for Having Met You

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Hadnagy, esteemed IT security consultant and author, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best New Consumer Protection Book - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Christopher Hadnagy into our BoLAA family."

Christopher Hadnagy is the founder and CEO of Social-Engineer, LLC. The company specializes in the art, science, and psychology of social engineering. They aim to become the world's premier social engineering testing and education resource founded on ethics and science. They focus on human-based social engineering attacks.

Chris is also a well-known author, having written five books on social engineering. Chris’ new book, “Human Hacking: Win Friends, Influence People and Leave Them Better Off for Having Met You”, released January 5, 2021.

Chris is an Adjunct Professor of Social Engineering for the University of Arizona’s NSA designated Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations (CAE-CO). He also lectures and teaches about social engineering around the globe. Moreover, he’s been invited to speak at the Pentagon, as well as other high secure facilities. Additionally, as the creator of the world’s first Social Engineering Capture the Flag (SECTF), Chris leads the way in educating people on this serious threat.

Chris works with some of the world’s leaders in scientific research for the purpose of acquiring a deeper understanding of social engineering. Notably, Chris authored a book with Dr. Paul Ekman regarding the use of nonverbal communication by social engineers.

Chris is certified as an Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) as well as an Offensive Security Wireless Professional (OSWP). He is also the creator of the Social Engineering Pentest Professional (SEPP) and Master’s Level Social Engineering (MLSE) Certifications.