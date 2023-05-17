Renowned Futurist Jason Schenker Explores the Future Impact of AI on Supply Chain and Logistics Industries in Speech
Jason Schenker gave a speech to the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) about the future impacts of artificial intelligence on supply chain and logistics.
AI can provide tremendous leverage for workers in supply chain, logistics, material handling, and other industries. Knowing how to manage limitations and reduce downside risks is critical for success.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, esteemed futurist Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics, delivered a thought-provoking virtual keynote speech titled “The Future Impact of AI on Supply Chain and Logistics Industries” to the board of the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN).
In his captivating address, Mr. Schenker shed light on the historical applications of automation and AI within the supply chain and logistics sectors, emphasizing the significance of these technologies in an era marked by the exponential growth of e-commerce.
As the driving force behind The Futurist Institute, Mr. Schenker shared the organization’s mission of empowering individuals to “Become a Futurist®.” The Futurist Institute aims to equip leaders from all industries with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand and navigate the complex landscape of emerging technologies, future trends, and their future implications.
Drawing upon his extensive expertise, Mr. Schenker delved into the multifaceted benefits of automation, robotics, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), and AI software in supply chain and logistics operations. Recognizing the need for enhanced productivity in the face of a tight U.S. labor market, he highlighted the massive potential for AI to revolutionize the industry by augmenting human capabilities.
In his forward-thinking discourse, Mr. Schenker also underscored the future role of quantum computing in optimizing the massive datasets required for supply chain and e-commerce operations. By harnessing the power of quantum computing, organizations will be able to unlock new levels of efficiency and effectiveness, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape populated with ever-larger datasets.
A key focus of Mr. Schenker’s speech was the emergence of generative AI applications in the back office and operational realms of supply chain and logistics industries. He provided tangible examples, such as generative AI’s proficiency in crafting HR job postings, sales scripts, RFPs and LOPs, legal documents, form letters, press releases, project plans, emails, and more. However, Mr. Schenker was careful to acknowledge the limitations of generative AI, stressing the importance of ensuring accuracy and the need to minimize risks, biases, errors, and inadvertent disclosure of proprietary company intellectual property. He emphasized that such considerations would become even more critical in the future as generative AI continues to evolve.
With his in-depth knowledge and forward-looking perspective, Mr. Schenker left the board of ALAN inspired and equipped to navigate the transformative journey ahead. His speech not only shed light on the industry's current state but also provided valuable insights into the potential of AI-driven technologies to reshape the future of supply chain and logistics.
Kathy Fulton, Executive Director of the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), shared her positive perspectives on the talk, stating that “Jason’s speech for ALAN’s industry partners helped us understand the potential AI has for improving supply chain activities – and for improving how we use those activities to support disaster relief. We’re grateful he was willing to share his expertise and enthusiasm.”
About Jason Schenker: Jason Schenker is a highly regarded futurist, economist, author, and keynote speaker, renowned for his expertise in economic forecasting, emerging technologies, and their impact on industries. As the Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker has been at the forefront of driving transformative change through his insightful research, publications, and strategic advisory services. Mr. Schenker's speaker website is online at www.JasonSchenker.com
About The Futurist Institute: The Futurist Institute is a pioneering organization dedicated to helping individuals from all backgrounds Become a Futurist®. Through their comprehensive educational programs, certifications, and resources, The Futurist Institute equips individuals with the knowledge and foresight necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex future. The Futurist Institute is online at www.FuturistInstitute.org
