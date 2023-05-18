LATINA Style, Inc. to Recognize Accenture as the Top Company for Latinas to Work For in the United States
Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, to join the “CEO Fireside” at the 25th LATINA Style 50 Awards & Gala
Accenture has consistently demonstrated its commitment to Latinas in corporate America through transparent reporting and a continued focus on fostering equality in the workplace.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the United States, will host the 25th LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference & Gala at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, VA on May 24. The Conference & Gala will honor the 2022 LATINA Style 50 companies and their highest-ranking Latina executives. Accenture will be recognized as the 2022 LATINA Style 50 Company of the Year.
“We are proud to be recognized as the Top LATINA Style 50 company,” says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. “We know that diversity makes us smarter and more innovative, and by creating more opportunities for employment and advancement for diverse communities, including Hispanic American and Latinx people, we foster a culture of equality where everyone feels they belong, can advance, and thrive.”
Launched in 2004, the LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of career advancement opportunities for Latinas in corporate America. The report assesses employer policies and practices across several principal areas, including representation of Latinas in executive roles, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups and Hispanic relations.
“We congratulate Accenture on earning the #1 spot on the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. ranking, a step up from the company’s position last year,” says Robert Bard, President and CEO of LATINA Style, Inc. “Accenture has consistently demonstrated its commitment to Latinas in corporate America through transparent reporting and a continued focus on fostering equality in the workplace. We are proud to honor the company’s progress.”
The Top 12 LATINA Style Corporate Executives of the Year, Latina Executive of the Year, Top 15 Employee Resource Groups, and Employee Resource Group of the Year will also be revealed at the awards gala.
“The 25th Anniversary of the LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leader Conference and Gala is made possible by the support of our sponsors and partners,” shares Bard, “LATINA Style thanks Accenture, Aflac, Bank of America, Colgate-Palmolive, JPMorgan Chase, Raytheon Technologies and Wells Fargo for their partnership and support.”
The conference will include compelling workshops delving into issues facing Latinas in corporate America and be attended by notable diversity leaders from the companies chosen as the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States.
Companies responding to LATINA Style’s questionnaire are evaluated based on matters LATINA Style magazine readers deem most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, mentorship, retention and Latina promotion within the company.
The awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies will also be held on May 24 from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm EST during the 25th Anniversary LATINA Style 50 Awards & Gala.
About LATINA Style Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for professional Hispanic women. The magazine has been published for 29 years and has a national readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is the host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative.
