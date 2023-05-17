PRC Receives Diamond Award from Wiley for its DiSC & 5B Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Powers Resource Center (PRC), a talent development and leadership training company specializing in remote work and customizable training workshops, is excited to announce that it received the Diamond Award for Wiley’s Everything DiSC and Five Behaviors Authorized Partner Programs. The Diamond Award is the highest tier of recognition for Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors® partners and recognizes outstanding achievement and commitment to optimizing organizational culture and teamwork. PRC also received this award last year for their outstanding work accomplished in 2021.
PRC is a certified provider of Everything DiSC Solutions, delivering comprehensive workplace development solutions for engaging all employees to build more productive and effective relationships at work. This fully customizable, powerful training tool offers workplace-specific, personalized content, creating an in-depth learning experience. The Everything DiSC® Certification is structured as a two-week, immersive learning experience that combines self-directed online learning modules with live, virtual facilitation sessions.
“It’s a true honor to be awarded the Everything DiSC Diamond Award once again,” said Tara Powers, PRC’s CEO. “I have been using these programs with my clients for more than 17 years, and they are robust and proven assets for building stronger and more cohesive teams. In this new post-pandemic professional landscape, companies recognize that true company growth is achieved by investing in their teams and leaders through training to create an engaged and collaborative culture. They are turning to Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team® to improve their virtual and in-person workplaces.”
Powers is the author of Virtual Teams for Dummies and Working from Home for Dummies, published by Wiley. She is an authorized partner for the Wiley suite of training programs as well as a certified facilitator of Brene Brown’s Dare to Lead.
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers award-winning training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally-intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. Programs include DiSC Certification, The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team Practitioner Certification, train the trainer, done-for-you workshop content, virtual leadership training and custom-built programs. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 350 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. Information: www.PowersResourceCenter.com.
