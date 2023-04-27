Build-Up Leadership Done-For-You Workshops Offer Turn-key Employee Training Materials with Key Leadership Competencies
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Powers Resource Center (PRC), an award-winning Colorado-based talent development and leadership training company, recently launched Build Up Leadership Done-For-You Workshops to fill the demand for turn-key solutions in the ever-evolving leadership development training landscape.
PRC’s training content is currently being used by 250 of the world’s top trainers in 18 different countries.
By offering ready-made, on-demand employee training materials and content that are award-winning with one-and-done-priced workshop content, trainers are given the tools they need without having to invest hundreds of hours to develop new programs. This saves significant costs and frees up trainers who don’t have the time, team, or bandwidth to reinvent the wheel. This content is 100 percent customizable, editable, and brandable for each individual company, and ready and available to be used immediately.
A recent survey presented by the Brandon Hall Group at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Award Conference revealed that 94 percent of all companies found that team leadership is the top priority for development over the next two years. PRC’s Build Up Leadership Workshop program targets key competencies identified as priorities in leadership training. For example, the workshop topic “Leading with Emotional Intelligence” trains leaders to embody Interpersonal savvy, situational awareness, adaptability, and demonstrate self-awareness. Other topics and their associated program competencies include:
● Mastering Difficult Conversations - Demonstrate composure, emotional control and stability, and conflict management.
● Building Your Leadership Coaching Skills - Practice deep listening skills, coaching, being an agile communicator, being open-minded, and helping others succeed.
● Best Practices for Leading Remote Teams - Drive engagement, collaborate, and direct work.
● Being Resilient in the Midst of Change, Growth & Uncertainty - manages complexity, courage, managing ambiguity, situational adaptability, and growth orientation.
Other employee training materials and topics include:
● Hiring Great Talent - builds resourcefulness, organizational savvy, develops talent, and attracts top talent.
● Setting & Aligning Goals with Strategy - Drives results, business insight, directs works, plans & aligns, initiative, helps others succeed
● Defining Clear Expectations & Providing Effective Feedback - Directs work, collaboration, and nimble learning, drives engagement, and reflection.
● Practicing Relationship Strategies That Build Trust - Builds trust, relationship building, and team management.
One Build Up training facilitator recently shared, “thanks to the done-for-you packaged topics and content, our training was organized into a year-long Leadership Development program. Honestly, I don’t know how long it would have taken my team to develop the material on their own! Maybe, 100 hours? So far they have used five of the topics so realistically, maybe a whopping 500 hours?”
Businesses can lock in introductory pricing and receive 15% off of the Build Up Done-For-You-Workshops if they pay by June 30, 2023. For more information, visit https://www.powersresourcecenter.com/build-up-leadership-done-for-you-workshops/.
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers award-winning training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally-intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. Programs include DiSC Certification, The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team Practitioner Certification, train the trainer, done-for-you workshop content, virtual leadership training and custom-built programs. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 350 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. Information: www.PowersResourceCenter.com.
