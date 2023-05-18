Author Erin Dullaghan Jones Announces the Latest Children’s Book Series, Susie & Johnny Grilled Cheese Release
Volume #3 of the popular children’s reading series is available nowLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- in.Mode Marketing LLC CEO and author Erin Jones continues to expand her publishing division by releasing the third installment of its children’s book series with Susie & Johnny Grilled Cheese Take a Ride through a Rainforest. This third edition joins the other published volumes Meet Susie & Johnny Grilled Cheese, Susie & Johnny Grilled Cheese Take an Out of this World Adventure, and an accompanying coloring book, Get Colorful with Susie & Johnny Grilled Cheese. All four are available for purchase now at https://www.susieandjohnnygrilledcheese.com/.
These charming tales of two grilled cheese sandwich friends who meet on school days at the bus stop at Tomato Soup Elementary School are fun for children of all ages! The latest edition tells the tale of Susie and Johnny’s brand-new adventure to a rainforest. Little did they know they would be exploring one of the world's largest rainforests filled with an array of different and fascinating animals. Your kids (and you!) will thrill to their adventures in this latest story while learning about rainforests, which play a valuable role in keeping our planet healthy by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing the oxygen we depend on for survival.
And be sure to follow Susie and Johnny on social media at https://www.facebook.com/susiejohnnygrilledcheese/ and https://www.instagram.com/susieandjohnny/ for all the latest on the series, new releases, and more.
ABOUT ERIN JONES: Erin Dullaghan Jones has 25+ years of professional experience and her in. Mode Marketing is an industry-leading agency specializing in crisis communications, public relations, social media, and more. It is also a certified WBENC (The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council) member, “which has been our differentiator for several years now,” states Jones. She established in.Mode Publishing is an arm of the agency along with a group of established editors, illustrators, and contributors, and she is the official Creative Director and Author of all books which have been, and will be, published as part of the in.Mode Marketing Group. Jones is also an accomplished speaker and professional marketing trainer with a notable resume of public speaking engagements at nationwide keynote events. Contact her directly via phone or text message at 502.774.0767 or email erin@inmodemarketing.com.
ABOUT SUSIE & JOHNNY GRILLED CHEESE: The concept and story series began due to Erin’s imagination to develop a compelling, multi-part bedtime story for her children – twin girls and a son – when they were younger. It is charming storylines and graphic design initially caught the attention of Amazon and its Kindle edition division, and the rest, as they say, is now history. Visit https://www.susieandjohnnygrilledcheese.com/ to learn more about these two roustabout cheese sandwiches and their fun-filled adventures that are also great learning tools for children of all ages.
