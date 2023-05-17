Solar Sister Launches Advisory Council
To achieve the impact we aspire to, it is important for us to have a presence in the convenings and networks where policy and funding decisions are made.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders from across the women’s economic empowerment, climate change, and energy access sectors have come together to create Solar Sister’s Advisory Council to continue to propel Solar Sister’s impact.
Over the last 12 years, over 9,000 Solar Sister entrepreneurs have reached almost four million people across Africa with clean energy products. The work includes investing in women to create, build and sustain their own businesses and the recognition that climate change hits women and girls the hardest. According to UN Women, the number of women living in extreme poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa will rise from 249 million to 283 million from 2021 to 2030.
“Members of the Advisory Council, in partnership with the Board and staff, will broaden and deepen Solar Sister’s reach,” said Noa Gimilli, Board Chair Solar Sister. “To achieve the impact we aspire to, it is important for us to have a presence in the convenings and networks where policy and funding decisions are made.”
Members of the Advisory Council represent organizations working in clean energy, entrepreneurs, inclusive business, and authors of books on economics and the role of women in securing a stable world.
“It takes a village to support Solar Sister’s work,” said Katherine Lucey, Executive Director, Solar Sister. “We are very grateful to the members of the Advisory Council and Board who are passionate about our mission and support us.”
Council members are:
Adam Edelen, Founder & CEO, Edelen Renewables
Brian Katulis
Christine Eibs Singer
Christy Hiler, President & Owner, Cornett Advertising
Heather Kipnis
Joan Freese, Senior Fellow, Women in International Security
Leah Raber, SVP, Palmetto
Liberata Mulamula, former Tanzania Minister of Foreign Affairs and current
Marlene “Lena” Dente, Senior Programme Manager, Energy and Just Development, World Future Council
Michael Looney, PhD
Michelle Appeah, Miss Universe Great Britain 2023 Finalist
Pamela Roussos, CEO, WeavingImpact (Advisory Council Chair)
Terri Jordan
Tobie Whitman
About Solar Sister:
Solar Sister drives impact by investing in women’s clean energy businesses in off-grid communities in Africa. Solar Sister eradicates extreme energy poverty by empowering African women with economic opportunity and providing essential services and training that enable women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. Solar Sister is a climate solution that also improves human well-being, boosts equity, and helps usher in prosperity for people in sub-Saharan Africa who are least responsible for the climate crisis. To date, over 9,000 Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have reached over three and one-half million people with clean energy access. Products sold by Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have eliminated more than one million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. www.solarsister.org
