Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Sweeping Legislation to Protect the Innocence of Florida’s Children

TAMPA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Let Kids Be Kids bill package to protect Florida’s children from permanent mutilating surgical procedures, gender identity politics in schools, and attending sexually explicit adult performances. For more information about the bills signed today, click here.

“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy.”

“Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis for continuing to implement legislation to keep our students safe and our schools focused on education, not indoctrination,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Today’s actions make it clear – educators in Florida are expected to teach our standards, and not interject their own opinions or worldview into the classroom. The Department will remain focused on teaching students core subjects, rather than woke gender ideology or inappropriate topics.”

“Thank you Governor DeSantis for signing legislation that protects our children,” said Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida. “Florida is following the science to elevate our standards of care to protect kids from harmful drugs and surgeries.”

SB 254 – Treatments for Sex Reassignment:

Prohibits sex reassignment surgeries and experimental puberty blockers for children.

Requires adult patients who are receiving these medications or surgeries to be informed about the dangers and irreversible nature of these procedures and to give written, informed consent.

Provides courts temporary emergency jurisdiction to step in and halt sex reassignment procedures for out-of-state children present in Florida.

Creates a pathway for individuals to obtain damages when they were injured or killed after receiving sex reassignment surgeries or medications as minors.

HB 1069 protects students from having to declare their pronouns in school. Additionally, this bill expands parental rights in education by prohibiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Pre-K through 8th grade.

HB 1438 protects children from sexually explicit performances in all venues. This bill prohibits a person from knowingly admitting a minor to an adult performance. Additionally, this legislation authorizes the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to fine, suspend, or revoke the operating or alcohol licenses of hotels or restaurants if they admit a child into an adult performance.

HB 1521 ensures that Florida’s bathrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms are safe places for women. The bill requires educational institutions, detention facilities, correctional institutions, juvenile correctional facilities, and public buildings with a restroom or changing facility to designate separate facilities based on biological sex or to provide one-person unisex facilities.

The Governor also signed legislation to protect youth sports in Florida and ensure that all students can play sports without interference from extremist bureaucratic boards. HB 225 allows private school, virtual school, and home school students to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities at other public or private schools, regardless of zip code.

HB 225 also reorganizes the FHSAA Board of Directors to 13 members, instead of the current 16 members. Four members will be elected by school representative members while eight members will be appointed by the governor, and the final member will be the Commissioner of Education or his designee. This bill also allows teams to provide brief opening remarks, including prayers, before high school athletic contests.

###