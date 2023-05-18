2023 Black Ops: Warrior Equipment Unveils New and Improved Line of Concrete Grinders
Warrior's new Black Ops edition floor grinders are built around the contractor's needs.”SAINT MARYS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warrior Equipment, a renowned name in the decorative concrete and concrete polishing equipment industry, has once again raised the bar by introducing its latest line of concrete grinders. The 2023 Black Ops innovative and upgraded machines are set to revolutionize the way decorative concrete contractors approach concrete surface preparation and polishing projects. With a strong reputation for quality and performance, Warrior Equipment's new range is poised to enhance productivity and deliver exceptional results in the field of concrete grinding and polishing.
The Black Ops concrete grinders boast enhanced performance and versatility, providing cutting-edge tools to tackle a wide range of concrete coatings and polishing projects. The machines are engineered to deliver exceptional grinding precision, even in the most demanding applications.
Equipped with more powerful motors and advanced engineering, these new concrete grinders offer increased grinding speed and efficiency. The improved design ensures minimal vibrations and noise levels, enabling operators to work for extended periods without fatigue or disruption. The enhanced control features allow for more precise maneuverability, ensuring a superior finish every time.
Warrior Equipment has incorporated several advanced features into the Black Ops line of concrete grinders, focusing on delivering optimal results while streamlining the grinding and polishing process.
Current owners of Warrior Equipment grinders will still have all the options and sizes with the new models. The lightweight Tomahawk is back, but with a wider grinding path of 20.47 inches and a more powerful 7.5 horsepower motor. An upgraded traction drive has been engineered into the new Samson 2756 and the Leonidas 2795. Both machines have a 15-horsepower motor, which is 5 more than the previous 10-horsepower models. For propane concrete grinder enthusiasts, the new Leonidas 2795 propane is a traction-driven machine with 72 percent more rear grinding pressure and 35 percent more in the front. The new Leonidas 2795 Remote Control concrete grinder runs on a 15-horsepower motor, grinds a wide path of nearly 28 inches and comes with a sleek new remote control and large digital display screen.
"Warrior's new Black Ops edition floor grinders are built around the contractor's needs. From an upgraded motor and inverter to a brand new sleek design, Warrior has all aspects covered," state Mark Wagoner of Warrior Equipment. "The upgraded traction drive allows for easier transportation and loading of equipment. The traction drive helps to take the strain off of the employee by assisting in all tasks. The new machines feature a wider cut path that allows for faster prep. With added weight, we can knock out any task that is put in front of it."
"Getting to use the new Warrior machines was really cool. They are sleek, sexy and easy to use," Nicholas Larson posted with a 5-Star Google Review for Warrior Equipment.
Warrior Equipment has long been recognized for its commitment to producing robust and reliable concrete grinding and polishing equipment. The new Black Ops line is no exception. Designed with durability and the contractor in mind, these machines are built to withstand the rigors of heavy-duty applications, ensuring a long service life even in the most demanding working conditions.
Warrior Equipment's dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond the product itself. The company prides itself on offering exceptional support and service to its customers. Whether it's pre-sales consultations, comprehensive training, or prompt after-sales support, Warrior Equipment ensures that clients receive the assistance they need every step of the way.
Learn more about Warrior Equipment's Black Ops edition concrete grinders by calling their Warrior Support line at 1 (866) 519-8685 or online at www.warriorequipment.com. A portion of every Warrior Equipment sale benefits the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization. Prep is a Battle. Stand behind a Warrior!
