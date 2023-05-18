Ibrahim Agor joins Kleinschmidt Associates as a Senior Engineering Consultant
Seasoned engineering professional with more than 10 years of industry experience.
With Ibrahim’s experience and expertise in electrical engineering in the hydroelectric industry, he will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional solutions and supporting our clients.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Ibrahim Agor, P.E., as a Senior Electrical Engineer.
— Adam Haskell, Technical Director at Kleinschmidt.
Ibrahim has made significant contributions to projects, including substation maintenance, design, and federal hydroelectric powerhouse transformer design. His skills include electrical equipment layout design, single-line, and three-line diagram creation, as well as fault and short circuit analysis, ensuring efficient power distribution and safety in electrical systems. Ibrahim's familiarity with industry standards such as NFPA 70, NEC, NFPA 70E, NESC, ANSI, and the National Safety Code highlights his dedication to adhering to best practices and maintaining high safety and performance standards in his work.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ibrahim to our team. With Ibrahim’s experience and expertise in electrical engineering in the hydroelectric industry, he will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional solutions and supporting our clients in the region and beyond," says Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt.
“I’m excited to join Kleinschmidt and be a part of a team that has the knowledge and experience to tackle the challenges of today to provide clean energy and preserves the environment for the next generation,” says Ibrahim Agor, Senior Electrical Engineer at Kleinschmidt.
Ibrahim holds a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado-Denver, as well as an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Helwan in Egypt. He is currently pursuing a Graduate Certificate in Power Systems Protection and Control at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. Furthermore, Ibrahim is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Washington and an active member of the National Hydropower Association (NHA) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
