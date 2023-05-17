New Film Captures Stunning Beauty of Capitol Reef National Park
Award-winning filmmakers turn lens on Utah's Capitol Reef National Park in latest installment with spectacular results.
Let the stunning beauty of Capitol Reef National Park as seen in this film sway your next Utah vacation plans.”TORREY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectacular New Utah Film Highlights Wonders of Capitol Reef National Park
— Will Pattiz
In the latest film in their award-winning series, More Than Just Parks has teamed up with the Utah Department of Tourism to showcase the breathtaking beauty of Capitol Reef National Park.
The long standing partnership between More Than Just Parks & Utah Office of Tourism has resulted in a series of award-winning short films on Utah’s breathtaking natural treasures, the latest of which has just launched today. The partnership was established to highlight Utah’s unique public lands and provide visitors with new ways to explore these landscapes responsibly.
This latest installment featuring Capitol Reef National Park was done not only to showcase the unsung beauty and recreational opportunities that exist in the park but to underscore the importance of protecting Utah’s wild places so they can stay Forever Mighty®.
Landing Page: https://morethanjustparks.com/things-to-do-capitol-reef-national-park/
Video: https://youtu.be/a99ioa2tszw
Press Photos: link
Situated in the heart of Utah’s southern desert, Capitol Reef National Park is home to some of earth’s most breathtaking geological wonders including massive natural arches, deep sandstone canyons, towering rock pillars, and the dazzling monoliths of Cathedral Valley. Journey with More Than Just Parks as we take you to a fascinating land dotted with geographic marvels and teeming with endless adventure.
Previous films have highlighted the Fishlake National Forest, Manti-La Sal National Forest, Dixie National Forest, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, & Ashley National Forest.
Offering a fresh look at one of Utah's least-visited national parks, More Than Just Parks' Capitol Reef National Park film showcases the park in spectacular fashion. The accompanying guide details all of the best places to go and things to do in Capitol Reef National Park. The purpose of the video and guide is to showcase the unsung beauty and recreational opportunities that exist in the park and underscore the importance of protecting Utah’s wild places so they can stay Forever Mighty®.
The following are key takeaways from the film & guide:
- Capitol Reef National Park is one of the least-visited national parks in Utah
- Activities covered include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rugged driving
- The guide ranks Lower Cathedral Valley as the top thing to do in Capitol Reef National Park with the Strike Valley receiving high marks as well.
The full guide and film can be viewed here: https://morethanjustparks.com/things-to-do-capitol-reef-national-park/
More Than Just Parks Co-Founder & film director, Will Pattiz, commented, "As one of Utah's least visited national parks, folks should bump Capitol Reef to the top of their list of Utah parks to visit. Millions less people visit Capitol Reef than Zion each year even though the scenery is equally spectacular."
Details About the Film & Guide:
- The production took place over a couple of weeks in Fall of 2022 with a release planned for Spring of 2023.
- Over 25,000 images were produced in the making of the film
- More than 3 terabytes of footage were created in the process
- The film was shot in 8K UHD
For more details about the film and guide check out the official Capitol Reef launch page.
From the Filmmakers:
"Situated in the heart of Utah’s southern desert, Capitol Reef National Park is home to some of earth’s most breathtaking geological wonders including massive natural arches, deep sandstone canyons, towering rock pillars, and the dazzling monoliths of Cathedral Valley. Journey with More Than Just Parks as we take you to a fascinating land dotted with geographic marvels and teeming with endless adventure."
To create this film we spent a few weeks on location in Capitol Reef National Park as part of a partnership with Utah Office of Tourism. The purpose of the video is not only to showcase the unsung beauty and recreational opportunities that exist in the park but to underscore the importance of protecting Utah’s wild places so they can stay Forever Mighty®.
About More Than Just Parks:
More Than Just Parks is a conservation-minded public lands organization with a mission to share the beauty of America’s public lands and encourage their protection. They do this by producing a series of critically-acclaimed short films and creating helpful online guides. Their work has received international praise being hailed by London’s Telegraph as “The Most Beautiful Videos of America You’ll Watch”
Press Contact: Will Pattiz
ask@morethanjustparks.com
404-583-3397
Will Pattiz
More Than Just Parks
+1 4045833397
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
More Than Just Parks: Capitol Reef National Park