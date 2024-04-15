More Than Just Parks Unveils Its Comprehensive 2024 National Park Rankings Ahead of National Park Week
The best national parks aren't always the most popular. Many of the most visited national parks didn't even make our top twenty this year.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As anticipation builds for National Park Week, starting April 20, More Than Just Parks, led by the Pattiz Brothers, proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated 2024 national park rankings. Since its initial release in 2021, the list has become the most-viewed and relied-upon national park ranking globally influencing countless visitor trips every year. Their 2024 rankings reflect significant enhancements influenced by substantial user feedback collected over the past three years.
This year's refined formula heavily weighs factors such as scenic beauty and the impacts of overcrowding—a direct response to a vast array of feedback from park visitors–while focusing less on a park’s accessibility and amenities. These adjustments aim to align the rankings more closely with current visitor values, ensuring they serve as a more accurate and useful resource for potential park-goers.
Will Pattiz, co-founder, explained the importance of these changes: "After receiving an overwhelming amount of feedback since our first release, we've tailored our 2024 rankings to better reflect the realities of today's national park experiences. By adjusting our criteria to more heavily weight the awe factor as well as the detrimental effects of overcrowding, we aim to provide a tool that guides visitors towards making the most informed decisions for upcoming trips."
Jim Pattiz added, "The influence of our national park rankings has grown beyond anything we ever anticipated. With so many people all over the world relying on our expertise every day, we feel like the exhaustive approach we take in creating these rankings is really justified. As we look towards National Park Week, it's more clear than ever that our work offers more than just guidance; it’s about connecting families with their ideal adventures and ensuring the sustainability of our park system for generations to come.”
The top three parks for 2024 include Olympic National Park (defending its number one position from the previous year), Mount Rainier National Park, famous for accessible stunning mountain vistas, and Grand Teton National Park, favored for its dramatic scenery and wildlife. Gateway Arch clocks in as the worst national park in America according to the brothers, who claim “it shouldn’t even be a national park”. The brothers encourage continued feedback on their rankings via public comments.
Top 5 National Parks:
1. Olympic 44.5/50 (Washington)
2. Mount Rainier 44.5/50 (Washington)
3. Grand Teton 44/50 (Wyoming)
4. Death Valley 43.5/50 (California)
5. Glacier 42/50 (Montana)
Bottom 5 National Parks:
1. Gateway Arch 15.5/50 (Missouri)
2. Indiana Dunes 25/50 (Indiana)
3. Hot Springs 29/50 (Arkansas)
4. Carlsbad Caverns 29.5/50 (New Mexico)
5. Dry Tortugas 29.5/50 (Florida)
The Scoring System:
- Accessibility (8pts) – Is this national park easy to access? Not only getting to the park but getting to places within the park. We analyzed vehicle access, transportation options, proximity to major airports, lodging and accommodations, conveniences, roads within the park, ADA accessibility.
- Recreation (10pts) – Recreation opportunities found within the park including hiking trails, biking routes, boating access, climbing, etc.
- Crowds (10pts) – How crowded is this national park? We considered visitation, traffic, crowded overlooks & trails, limited campsite availability, long lines, etc.
- Amenities (8pts) – Developed amenities within the park like visitors centers, campgrounds, bathrooms, lodges, dining, etc.
- Scenery (14pts) – The scenic beauty of the park. Purely subjective of course, but for most folks (including us) this is the single most important factor.
The 2024 rankings not only highlight the best of what America’s national parks have to offer but also reflect More Than Just Parks' ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship of national park information dissemination. The rankings are crafted to guide, inspire, and inform the public, ensuring that the beauty and integrity of these places are preserved through informed and thoughtful visitation.
For an in-depth exploration of the 2024 national park rankings visit: https://morethanjustparks.com/national-parks-ranked/
About More Than Just Parks
Founded by the Pattiz Brothers, Jim and Will, More Than Just Parks is a project aimed at fostering deeper appreciation and conservation of America’s national parks and public lands. Their extensive work includes producing high-quality visual content and comprehensive travel guides for tourism boards and federal agencies across the country, which have become essential resources for millions of adventurers and conservation enthusiasts worldwide.
