Endless Horizons: Journeys Within A Journey There are other ways to look at life’s events

Life is no picnic, according to author Brent Asay, we might as well appreciate everything we experience as well as everyone we come across.

This book isn’t a story to be read from start to finish, it is a collection of poems surrounding different topics and people that the author has encountered throughout his life.

When he was 15, Brent Asay began listening to "Days of Future Passed" by The Moody Blues. It was the poetry that he heard that inspired him to try his expressing his own words.

The result of this endeavor is Endless Horizons: Journeys within a Journey. He describes it as a poetry universe of various themes, dimensions, and flows. A mix of common, everyday experiences, even hardships, but described in a way that we can see through them to find the beauty, joy, love, and celebration of life that lies beneath.

Why you should read this book

Sometimes the world just doesn’t make any sense. Especially the part where we have to suffer, whether through our own faults or those of others. In his poems, Asay gives a deeper meaning to the things happening in our everyday life, drawing out the extraordinary from the ordinary. The result is a refreshing yet universal outlook on life.

“His poems teach us what we miss in life if we casually observe, and not internalize the beautiful moments that surround us. This is not a book to rush through in reading, but one that calls for introspection at each step of the way,” one reader writes.

About the author

For Brent Asay, God, family, and church (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) take the highest priority.

He was born in Long Beach, California, and grew up in a family of nine, being the middle child, with five brothers and two sisters. He has also lived in Utah, Texas, Idaho, and even as far as Hawaii and Japan.

He graduated from Kahuku High School in 1975 then later got his bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Utah, and his Law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Asay has also suffered from muscular dystrophy (Becker’s Palsy) all his life. But instead of complaining about his illness, he credits it as something that allowed him to surmount many challenges as well as to meet different people.

As for his hobbies, he likes reading, watching sports, hand-triking, listening to music, writing poetry, and enjoying time with his three children and six grandchildren.