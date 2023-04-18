Seeker of Light by Dr. Douglas Beckman

Seeker of Light www.mapleleafpublishinginc.com

RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeker of Light - Finding Jesus may be hard but worth it

About the book

Seeker of Light is about author Douglas Beckman’s many years of struggling with an addiction and how he finally conquered it with the help of Jesus Christ.

But it wasn’t just about an addiction; Beckman noticed he also had an emptiness within him since he was 14 years old, a yearning that nothing or no one seemed to satisfy. It was a yearning that he carried with him through his time of military service during the Vietnam War, through his unsuccessful attempts at marriages, through his travel to countless places around the U.S.A. and the world, and through owning a business.

After he finally met the right person to be with, something told him he would find what he was looking for in the wilderness. He did just that, taking his family along with him. And that was where he heard the truth and found the light he was looking for: Jesus Christ.

Why you should read this book

Not all of us find Jesus Christ, usually because of the distractions the modern world has for us and because we are looking in the wrong places. However, when you do find Jesus life will start to make sense. The road to this discovery may be disheartening and even difficult, but once you have found new life in Jesus, it is a path you will never want to leave.

“Great read, especially if you think, only I do stupid things. Change is possible. God can help you,” one reader critiques.

This book and other titles will be featured in the 2023 London Book Endorsement.

About the author

Born during the Great Depression, Dr. Douglas Beckman lived through World War II and the Korean War before being caught up in the Vietnam War himself. After serving he went back home where his life took a turn, and he found himself often pursuing what other men didn’t; the truth about who we are and where we came from.

He spent many years searching for truth and satisfaction but never found them until he decided to go another way, seeking out Jesus Christ.

His other books include Conquering the Canyon: In the Dark, Mud Turtle Lake: A Fisherman's Paradise, I loved my Dad, and The Dalton Highway: Deadhorse to Fairbanks and beyond.

He currently lives in New Mexico, USA, with his wife of 50 years.