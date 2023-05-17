96th Commemorative Year/Dr. Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Day Ceremony & NY Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Scholarship Award Program

Hideyo Noguchi Memorial at The Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY

The Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Society will hold a ceremony at The Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY to honor the life and legacy of the Japanese scientist

BRONX, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday, May 21st, 2023, starting at 11 AM for about 30 minutes (located at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, New York, 4199 Webster Avenue, Bronx, New York, 10470)

The Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Society will hold a ceremony at The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York to honor the life and legacy of the Japanese scientist. Born in Inawashiro, Fukushima, in 1876, Noguchi achieved success as a scientist even though he was raised in a small rural village and was handicapped by a fire. His talent was recognized by the Rockefeller Institute which provided him with the opportunity to conduct research where he focused on a cure for yellow fever. On May 21, 1928 Dr. Noguchi succumbed to the disease he fought tirelessly to cure while working in Africa.

The honored guests and officials gathering to remember the internationally acclaimed scientist are expected to be H.E. Mikio Mori, Ambassador and Chief of Mission and Consul General of Japan in New York, Timothy P. O’Connor, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of the Rockefeller University, Mr. Christopher Jeannopoulos, President and CEO of the Woodlawn Cemetery, Dr. Shunichi Homma, the Margaret Milliken Hatch Professor at Columbia University Medical Center and President of the New York Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Society, (HNMS), Dr. Maki Kano Lueckerath, President of the Japanese Medical Society of America, (JMSA), Consul General Ramiro from the Ecuadorian General in New York, Hon. Daniel KingsleyAtta Boafo from the Ghana Consulate New York, Consul Vanessa Ortega from the Mexican Conulate in New York, Ms. Sayoko Takeda, the President of the New York Fukushima Kenjin-kai, representatives from the Japanese Medical Society of America (JMSA), Japanese Medical Support Network (JAMSNET), the Japanese-American Lions Club Charities, and the Woodlawn Cemetery. The public and press are unofficially welcome to attend the ceremony.

The New York Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Society, Inc. (HNMS) was established in 2013 to preserve the memorial and carry the legacy of Dr. Hideyo Noguchi forward in America and to strengthen U.S. - Japan relations by inspiring and supporting children, students, researchers from both sides of the Pacific to study medicine. The Society established the New York Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Scholarship Award Program in 2017 and has decided to award those who embody the epitaph on Noguchi’s grave - “THROUGH DEVOTION TO SCIENCE, HE LIVED AND DIED FOR HUMANITY”. Its sixth award will be presented during the Memorial Day ceremony at Noguchi’s gravesite on May 21 this year. The Hideyo Noguchi’s Memorial at The Woodlawn Cemetery was restored by the Japanese Medical Society of America, Inc. (JMSA) in 2008 and since then it has been visited by hundreds annually.

We would like to express our special thanks to the Japanese Medical Society of America,

The Japanese Medical Support Network, The Consulate General of Japan in New York, The Japan Medical Association in Tokyo, the New York Fukushima Kenjin-kai, New York Japanese-American Lions Club Charities, the Rockefeller University and the Woodlawn Cemetery for their heartfelt and support and contributions this year to support the mission and activities by the New York Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Society (HNMS).

For additional information about the event contact the New York Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Society at (914)433-3210 and The Woodlawn Cemetery at (718) 920-0500.

About The Woodlawn Cemetery

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries. Non-sectarian since its inception, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2011 for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. With a wide variety of burial, cremation and pre-planning options, families look to Woodlawn to provide answer to questions regarding final arrangements. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year, from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Woodlawn is the last stop on the #4 train. The Cemetery is also accessible from the Metro North Railroad Harlem Line (Woodlawn Station). For those traveling by car, Woodlawn can be reached from the E. 233rd St. exit off the Major Deegan (#13) and the Bronx River Parkway (#10). For more information, please visit www.Woodlawn.org

About the Woodlawn Conservancy

The Woodlawn Conservancy provides educational programs for students and the public, engaging a strong volunteer corps and working to present the extraordinary collection of monuments and plantings found on the 400-acre site of The Woodlawn Cemetery. This mission is accomplished through the support of individuals and organizations who desire to preserve Woodlawn’s beauty and history for the enjoyment of future generations. The Woodlawn Conservancy is enhancing its community and investing in the future by preserving the past. For more information, visit www.Woodlawn.org