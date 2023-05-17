Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40-Class of 2023: Applicants Now Accepted
40 Under 40 is a Celebration of Accomplished Young Arab Americans
We consider this initiative a crucial aspect of our mission to connect and empower Arab Americans, as well as acknowledge the emerging leaders who are making a difference in our communities”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the registration period is now open for 40 Under 40–Class of 2023.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
Applications are now being accepted through Sunday, June 18, 2023, by midnight Eastern Daylight Time.
40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab Americans in all fields, including but not limited to business/professions, education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and the media.
“We consider this initiative a crucial aspect of our mission to connect and empower Arab Americans, as well as acknowledge the emerging leaders who are making a difference in our communities. It’s essential that we celebrate the youth and young leaders among us so that they can take pride in their identity and cultural heritage,” stated Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation and President of Arab America. “We’re excited to identify and recognize the 40 Under 40, Class of 2023, and demonstrate our pride in their remarkable achievements.”
All candidates should be under the age of 40 and over the age of 30 at the time of entry, excel in their respective fields, and be engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. Entrants will complete an online application of their background and achievements. The finalists will be determined by a judging review panel.
In addition to 40 Under 40, The Arab America Foundation announced its Class of 2022 awardees for both 20 Under 20 and 30 Under 30 in recent months.
The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
Only self-nominating applicants will be accepted.
TO APPLY CLICK HERE
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans together and with diverse organizations across the U.S.
